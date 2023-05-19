^

Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey debuts on Cannes red carpet, attends new 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 7:31pm
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach made her first public appearance since confirming her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey by making her debut on the red carpet of this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The Jaunceys officially got married last March while in Seychelles, but only publicly confirmed they had wed two months later.

The newly-married Pia hit the Cannes red carpet in a metallic scarlet "snatched-to-the-waist" gown by Mark Bumgarner for the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster," one of the 21 films in competition at the festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The beauty queen complemented the strapless bustier and draped-skirt Bumgarner creation with jewellery from French label APM Monaco, her complete look styled by Perry Tabora.

"Just like the movies. My first time walking the [Cannes] red carpet. Somebody pinch me," said Pia in one Instagram post showing off the dress, saying in another post she felt like a shining star and did not want to take it off.

On his own Instagram account, Bumgarner shared the scarlet dress was custom-made for Pia who "didn’t come to play. She came to SLAYYY," even calling the beauty queen "perfection" and "absolutely phenomenal."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pia wore another Bumgarner piece. The second one is a black dress with a customized corset, long train and exaggerated elbow features for the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The film's star, Harrison Ford, portraying the titular character for a fifth and likely final time, was given an honorary Palme d'Or prior to its screening.

Pia's Cannes debut comes on the heels of another Filipino beauty queen, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, also making her first Cannes appearance in a Bumgarner dress when the latter attended the premiere of "Jeanne du Barry," starring Johnny Depp.

Kylie also made a second Cannes appearance in another Bumgarner dress, a sparkling pink evening gown, for the premiere of "Black Flies," starring Sean Penn. 

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27. The top prize, the Palme d'Or, was last won by this year's jury president Ruben Ostlund for his film "Triangle of Sadness," starring Dolly de Leon.

RELATED: Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

