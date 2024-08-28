Netflix drops teaser, premiere date for 'Gyeongseong Creature' season 2

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee star in the upcoming drama 'Gyeongseong Creature.'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the trailer to the highly anticipated second season of "Gyeongseong Creature," which sees the return of Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee.

After taking place in 1945, capturing romance amid tragedy born from monstrous human desires, the show will take place in modern-day Seoul.

"This season uncovers the never-ending ties of fate — both good and bad — that weaves through time," teases the series' synopsis.

So-hee reprises her role of Yoon Chae-ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring, while Seo-joon portrays Ho-jae, who looks similar to his Season 1 character Jang Tae-sang.

WATCH: 'Gyeongseong Creature' season 2 set in modern-day Seoul

Character posters also introduced newcomers Lee Moo-saeng and Bae Hyeon-seong as the Kuroko Leader and Seung-jo, respectively.

The Kurokos is an elite group of operatives that follows secret orders, while Seung-jo is pursuing both Ho-jae and Chae-ok.

The second season of "Gyeongseong Creature," directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Jo Yeong-min with writing by Kang Eun-kyung, premieres on September 27.

