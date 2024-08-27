^

Korean Wave

EXO's Xiumin returning to Manila for September's Korea Travel Fiesta

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 4:11pm
EXO's Xiumin returning to Manila for September's Korea Travel Fiesta
EXO's Xiumin
EXO via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Xiumin of the Korean boy band EXO is coming back to the Philippines to take part in the Korea Travel Fiesta next month.

Xiumin was named as one of the event's guest performers along with singer Bae Jin-young (better known as Punch) and dance team Wolf'Lo.

The announcement comes just a month after Xiumin visited the country for a tech company's festival held in Bonifacio Global City.

Also appearing at the event are Glaiza de Castro, Kokoy De Santos and Buboy Villar from "Running Man Philippines" and host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco for a couple of talk shows.

Punch has actually collaborated with two other members of EXO in the past, Chen for "Everytime" on the "Descendants of the Sun" soundtrack and Chanyeol for the songs "Stay With Me" on the "Goblin" soundtrack.

The Korea Travel Fiesta — hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism — offers opportunities for visitors to grab exclusive offers on flight to and tours around Korea.

The free admission event will take place at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center on September 7 and 8.

RELATED: 'I'm so lazy': Korean 'oppa' Lee Dong Wook gets candid about dating

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'
9 days ago

Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
After playing a mysterious sharp-shooting character in "Black Rider," Korean actor Kim Jisoo's next foray into Philippine...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein
10 days ago

Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
American fashion chain Calvin Klein brought back Korean singer and Seventeen member Mingyu for its Fall 2024 campai...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release
11 days ago

BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
A movie about Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook is getting a limited release in theaters this September.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'I'm so lazy': Korean 'oppa' Lee Dong Wook gets candid about dating
12 days ago

'I'm so lazy': Korean 'oppa' Lee Dong Wook gets candid about dating

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Korean star Lee Dong-wook shared his thoughts on dating that has led some fans either relating to him, expressing their regret,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Seventeen's Jeonghan enlisting in military; Jun to pursue acting in China
12 days ago

Seventeen's Jeonghan enlisting in military; Jun to pursue acting in China

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Seventeen members Jeonghan and Jun will miss several of the K-pop boy band's activities for the remainder of 2024, label Pledis...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with