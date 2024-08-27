EXO's Xiumin returning to Manila for September's Korea Travel Fiesta

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Xiumin of the Korean boy band EXO is coming back to the Philippines to take part in the Korea Travel Fiesta next month.

Xiumin was named as one of the event's guest performers along with singer Bae Jin-young (better known as Punch) and dance team Wolf'Lo.

The announcement comes just a month after Xiumin visited the country for a tech company's festival held in Bonifacio Global City.

Also appearing at the event are Glaiza de Castro, Kokoy De Santos and Buboy Villar from "Running Man Philippines" and host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco for a couple of talk shows.

Punch has actually collaborated with two other members of EXO in the past, Chen for "Everytime" on the "Descendants of the Sun" soundtrack and Chanyeol for the songs "Stay With Me" on the "Goblin" soundtrack.

The Korea Travel Fiesta — hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism — offers opportunities for visitors to grab exclusive offers on flight to and tours around Korea.

The free admission event will take place at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center on September 7 and 8.

