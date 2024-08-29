^

Korean Wave

Agency drops NCT's Taeil following sexual crime allegations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 11:53am
Agency drops NCT's Taeil following sexual crime allegations
Former NCT member Taeil
Taeil via Instagram

Trigger warning: mentions of sexual offense

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Taeil has been dropped from the boy band NCT by agency SM Entertainment as the artist is involved in sexual crime investigation.

SM Entertainment released a statement on social media and to media outlets confirming that Taeil was accused of a criminal case of a sexual nature.

"In this regard, we recognized that the issue was very serious while grasping the facts, so we decided that we could no longer continue our team activities, and we discussed with Taeil and decided to withdraw him from the group," SM Entertainment said in Korean.

The agency added that Taeil was cooperating in the investigation, that it would provide more information if there are developments, and apologized for any issues that may have arised in the process.

Taeil debuted with NCT in 2016 and was a member of the sub-group NCT 127, the latter now composed of Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan (Taeyong and Winwin are currently inactive).

Last year Sungchan and Shotaro previously left NCT to join another boy band RIIZE while Lucas Wong officially left following a long hiatus from the group.

RELATED: BTS' Suga says 'very sorry' over drunk e-scooter incident

vuukle comment

K-POP

KPOP

NCT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' Suga says 'very sorry' over drunk e-scooter incident
4 days ago

BTS' Suga says 'very sorry' over drunk e-scooter incident

4 days ago
A member of K-pop megagroup BTS arrived at a South Korean police station Friday for questioning, telling reporters he was...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in crime drama 'The Judge From Hell'
7 days ago

Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in crime drama 'The Judge From Hell'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young headline the upcoming Disney+ Korean romantic crime drama "The Judge From Hell."
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'
11 days ago

Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
After playing a mysterious sharp-shooting character in "Black Rider," Korean actor Kim Jisoo's next foray into Philippine...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein
11 days ago

Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
American fashion chain Calvin Klein brought back Korean singer and Seventeen member Mingyu for its Fall 2024 campai...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release
13 days ago

BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
A movie about Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook is getting a limited release in theaters this September.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with