'BinJin' wedding gift sets for guests reportedly valued at 800K Won each

MANILA, Philippines — The "BinJin" wedding fever is far from over, as more and more astonishing details about the nuptial event of K-drama royalty Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are being revealed and making the rounds on social media.

The newlyweds reportedly gave away lavish gift sets for their intimate guests, which is valued at 800,000 won (P33,793) each set.

Each gift package allegedly includes three bottles of Tom Ford Beauty perfume, two glasses from French crystal brand Baccarat, and Rolling Up home care device.

The two reportedly starting dating in March 2020 after filming K-drama hit "Crash Landing on You," and made their relationship public in January 2021. The pair got engaged last February 10, leading to Hallyu's "wedding of the century" this 2022.

#TheBinJinWedding gift set for their guests is reported to cost about 800,000 KRW each.



The total cost of wedding of the century is climbing higher and higher. ????



???? https://t.co/xbeZKUIsIf#BinJin | #SonYeJin | #HyunBin pic.twitter.com/caWXVZVAAn pic.twitter.com/xfNezYS1BC — binjin_lovers ???????? (@BinjinLovers) April 4, 2022

I swear #HyunBin and #SonYeJin are the sweetest they really love and appreciate their fans ???????? I'm so happy I belong to this fandom stanning the most beautiful couple ????????????#BinJin#TheBinJinWedding#BinJinWedding

Ctto: ???? pic.twitter.com/LUEOa4fXY4 — sonshine ???? (@vhinedie) April 4, 2022

Lee Jung Hyun posted in her IGS the flowers she got from #TheBinJinWedding



"They have not withered yet."

"These very beautiful flowers are from Yejin's wedding."#BinJin #?? #TheBinJinWedding pic.twitter.com/8W74d5y9k5 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@EdelweissPH_FC) April 4, 2022

