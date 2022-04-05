^

Korean Wave

'BinJin' wedding gift sets for guests reportedly valued at 800K Won each

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 5, 2022 | 11:02am
'BinJin' wedding gift sets for guests reportedly valued at 800K Won each
Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
VAST Entertainment, MSTeam/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The "BinJin" wedding fever is far from over, as more and more astonishing details about the nuptial event of K-drama royalty Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are being revealed and making the rounds on social media. 

The newlyweds reportedly gave away lavish gift sets for their intimate guests, which is valued at 800,000 won (P33,793) each set.

Each gift package allegedly includes three bottles of Tom Ford Beauty perfume, two glasses from French crystal brand Baccarat, and Rolling Up home care device. 

The two reportedly starting dating in March 2020 after filming K-drama hit "Crash Landing on You," and made their relationship public in January 2021. The pair got engaged last February 10, leading to Hallyu's "wedding of the century" this 2022.

 

 

RELATED: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos

CLOY

HALLYU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
BTS gets another Grammy snub, ARMY trends #scammys on Twitter
23 hours ago

BTS gets another Grammy snub, ARMY trends #scammys on Twitter

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 23 hours ago
K-pop supergroup BTS got another Grammy snub this year, after the idols did not take home the award for Best...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin's 'onscreen girlfriends' reportedly attend wedding with Son Ye Jin
3 days ago

Hyun Bin's 'onscreen girlfriends' reportedly attend wedding with Son Ye Jin

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
As "Crash Landing on You" superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are two are South Korea's top actors today, it's expected...
Korean Wave
fbtw
In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'
3 days ago

In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Korean actors and "Crash Landing on You" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, collectively and fondly called "BinJin," tied...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos
4 days ago

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot on Thursday.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Son Ye Jin admits Hyun Bin her first love
4 days ago

Son Ye Jin admits Hyun Bin her first love

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Korean drama star Son Ye-jin revealed that fiancé Hyun Bin is her first love. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details
5 days ago

LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
K-drama superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are reportedly getting married today in Seoul, according to multiple...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with