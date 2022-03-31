LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details

From left: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin in a Smart Communications ad; a screenshot of their supposed wedding invitation

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are reportedly getting married today in Seoul, according to multiple international media outlets.

Wedding announcement, date

The "Crash Landing on You" actors first announced their wedding plans on February 10, with Son Ye-jin posting a photo of a small wedding dress in an Instagram post and with Hyun-Bin sharing a special handwritten note via VAST talent agency. The two have been tight-lipped about their wedding ceremony, and the media reports about the nuptial event today are causing a craze on Twitter.

Invitation

Photos believed to be from YTN broadcast network in Korea showed the couple's alleged wedding invitations, which reportedly featured a three-dimensional design on the front featuring a bride wearing a wedding dress and a veil with silver sparkles. At the bottom right, a gold embroidery that allegedly said "BinJin" appears on the invitations. Many fans are now debating if Filipino fans are indeed the ones who started to coin "BinJin," a combination of the couple's names.

Venue, reception

According to reports, the two are tying the knot at 4 p.m. KST today in Walkerhill Hotel Aston House in Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, with an intimate family gathering at 11 a.m. KST.

As reported by The Straits Times, the Walkerhill Hotel Aston House comes with "the exclusive and secluded venue charges from US$500 to US$600 (S$680 to S$810) per guest."

Considered to be the finest venue for indoor weddings in South Korea, Aston House Weddings has a private garden near Mount Acha, where the couple is believed to be able to celebrate their wedding with guests in privacy.

Guests

Given that the couple are Korean superstars, top Korean stars are expected to come. About 200 guests were reportedly invited in the intimate but lavish wedding, including the groom's close friend, Jang Dong Gun.

Son Ye Jin's mom reportedly bought wedding gifts worth 12 million KRW (approximately $9,907), so the wedding is expected to cost a few billion Won or millions in US dollars.

Although the couple became widely known for "CLOY," they reportedly first met in 2018 through the film "Negotiation." Although the pair was sweet while promoting the film, they denied a brewing romance.

Son Ye Jin first confirmed about her relationship with Hyun Bin on January 1, 2021 after their respective agencies confirmed the romance.

“I'm thankful for being able to meet a good person and I will try to take care of it,” the CLOY actress wrote about Hyun Bin on her Instagram page.

On that same day, both the talent agencies of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin confirmed that the two developed romantic feelings for each other after working together for hit K-drama "Crash Landing On You." They have been dating since March 2020. — Video from Wander Planet via YouTube

