Korean Wave

In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 12:48pm
In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'
Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
VAST Entertainment, MSTeam/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors and "Crash Landing on You" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, collectively and fondly called "BinJin," tied the knot Thursday at Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul hotel.

According to reports of Korean sites, the pair's intimate wedding was attended by family and friends who feasted on lobster and caviar, as revealed by a shot of their official wedding menu that said "Jin & Bin."

The agencies of the two stars earlier released pictures of their pre-wedding pictorial.

Below are unofficial snapshots from what was dubbed as the K-drama world's "wedding of the century."

 

 

Hyun Bin putting the ring on Son Ye Jin's hand.
Korean online community
The couple during their wedding rehearsal at Aston House. 
The Fact
Hyun Bin claps as Son Ye Jin threw the bouquet caught by her close friend Hyo Jin.
Sports Chosun
The couple's shot from behind.
SYJ_PH
Wedding menu bearing the name "Jin & Bin".
Choi Yong Bin via Instagram, screenshot

CLOY

CRASH LANDING ON YOU

HYUN BIN

SON YE JIN
