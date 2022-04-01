In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors and "Crash Landing on You" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, collectively and fondly called "BinJin," tied the knot Thursday at Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul hotel.

According to reports of Korean sites, the pair's intimate wedding was attended by family and friends who feasted on lobster and caviar, as revealed by a shot of their official wedding menu that said "Jin & Bin."

Related: Are Filipino fans first to come up with 'BinJin' couple nickname?

The agencies of the two stars earlier released pictures of their pre-wedding pictorial.

Related: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos

Below are unofficial snapshots from what was dubbed as the K-drama world's "wedding of the century."

Korean online community Hyun Bin putting the ring on Son Ye Jin's hand.

The Fact The couple during their wedding rehearsal at Aston House.

Sports Chosun Hyun Bin claps as Son Ye Jin threw the bouquet caught by her close friend Hyo Jin.

SYJ_PH The couple's shot from behind.

Choi Yong Bin via Instagram, screenshot Wedding menu bearing the name "Jin & Bin".

RELATED: New bride Son Ye Jin stuns in luxury couture gowns