In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors and "Crash Landing on You" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, collectively and fondly called "BinJin," tied the knot Thursday at Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul hotel.
According to reports of Korean sites, the pair's intimate wedding was attended by family and friends who feasted on lobster and caviar, as revealed by a shot of their official wedding menu that said "Jin & Bin."
The agencies of the two stars earlier released pictures of their pre-wedding pictorial.
Below are unofficial snapshots from what was dubbed as the K-drama world's "wedding of the century."
Newly Weds#HyunBin #sonyejin #TheBinJinWedding https://t.co/eN3fKfykoV— Pelita Uy(Let) (@PelitaPeraltaUy) April 1, 2022
