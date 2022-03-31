Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot today.

Hyun’s agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam released photos of the wedding.

In a statement released to the media, the agencies said that the wedding ceremony is private because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead,” the agencies said.

VAST Entertainment, MSTeam/Released Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin at their wedding today.

“We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received,” it added.

The "Crash Landing on You" actors first announced their wedding plans on February 10, with Son Ye-jin posting a photo of a small wedding dress in an Instagram post and with Hyun-Bin sharing a special handwritten note via VAST talent agency.

