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Entertainment

Labels reiterate support for Gehlee Dangca, 'PBB Collab 3.0' housemates

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 5:09pm
Labels reiterate support for Gehlee Dangca, 'PBB Collab 3.0' housemates
Composite photo of Gehlee Dangca and Cianne Dominguez
Pinoy Big Brother via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of statements have been released involving the safeguard and protection of a number of contestants currently competing on reality series "Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0."

Star Magic, the talent arm of ABS-CBN which spearheads the show, dropped a brief statement condemning online bullying, harassment and personal attacks against the housemates, particularly Cianne Dominguez and Shea Valerio.

"While public opinions and criticism are part of reality television, they should never be an excuse for hate or cruelty," said the label. "We encourage everyone to practice responsible social media engagement and remember that differences in opinion should always be met with respect and compassion."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

The statement was posted on Star Magic's social media feeds, where it reiterated in captions that "criticism is never an excuse for cruelty" and called on the public to make "respect and kindness part of every conversation" whether online or offline.

Meanwhile, Universal Records (UR) released a separate statement in support of one of its artists Gehlee Dangca, another housemate on the ongoing "Pinoy Big Brother" season.

Gehlee signed with UR following the disbandment of her previous K-pop girl group UNIS after just two years. 

The musical label expressed its strong support to protect the singer's intellectual property rights and other rights associated with her works, performances, name, image, and likeness.T

Falling under this are songs, sound recordings, copyrighted images, promotional materials , and her likeness on advertisements.

This as UR admitted to observing "unauthorized use and exploitation of material" related to Gehlee without the label's approval or from appropriate right holders.

"While we appreciate the continued support of Gehlee's fans and supporters, we remind everyone that such support must be accompanied by respect for her rights and the intellectual property of all concerned parties," UR said.

The label noted that it would take legal action — civil or criminal, depending on the situation — if any further violations are observed, ending the statement by reiterating the call to respect such rights and secure permission before using or publishing content where Gehlee is associated.

RELATED: Zack Tabudlo writes song inspired by ‘PBB’ tandem Jeo, Gehlee

CIANNE DOMINGUEZ

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

STAR MAGIC

UNIVERSAL RECORDS

UNIVERSAL RECORDS PHILIPPINES
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