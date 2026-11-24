Kim Seon Ho, Bae Suzy reunite in period vampire K-drama

MANILA, Philippines — "Start-Up" stars Kim Seon-ho and Bae Su-ji, better known as Bae Suzy or Suzy, reunite to lead the live-action series adaptation of Naver Webtoon "Portraits of Delusion."

The gothic K-drama takes place in 1930s colonial Korea, where Seon-ho's Yun I-ho is an activist painter on the run from the authorities. He finds himself in the mysterious Nammun Hotel, where he is commissioned for a portrait of the owner.

Hauntings, rumors, and strange occurrences occur in the hotel. Things take an interesting turn for I-ho when sets his eyes on Song Jeong-hwa (Suzy).

"Bewitched by her charms and heedless of the dangers that surround him, I-ho soon finds himself dragged into an ancient battle between powerful vampires and those who hunt them — all while he looks to uncover the secrets of his subject's past," goes a synopsis.

Completing the cast are Choi Hyun-wook, Lee Hak-joo, Shin Su-hyun, Geum Hae-na, and veteran actor Huh Joon-ho, with a special appearance by Kim Young-kwang.

Related: Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim to visit Manila for 'Sacred Jewel' premiere

"Emergency Declaration" and "The King" director Han Jae-rim helms the project, his second series after "The 8 Show."

Seon-ho broke out in "The Start-Up" after minor roles in shows like "100 Days My Prince" and "Two Cops." He has since starred in "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "The Tyrant," "When Life Gives You Tangerines," "Can This Love Be Translated?," and his sole movie to date "The Childe."

Suzy started out as a singer with the girl group Miss A before becoming an actress, appearing in movies such as "The Sound of a Flower," "Ashfall," and "Wonderland."

On the small screen, Suzy is best known for "Dream High," "Doona!," "While You Were Sleeping," "Vagabond," "Uncontrollably Fond," "Anna," and most recently, "Genie, Make a Wish."

"Portraits of Delusion" will premiere its first four episodes on January 6 through Hulu on Disney+. Three more episodes on will drop on January 13, with the two last entries on January 20.

RELATED: Kim Go Eun leads period drama by 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' director