HBO opens global casting call for â€˜Crazy Rich Asiansâ€™ series

HBO opens global casting call for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ series

From left: Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor, Henry Golding as Nick and Constance Wu as Rachel in "Crazy Rich Asians"

MANILA, Philippines — HBO and Firefly Casting launched a global casting call for two characters in the upcoming series adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians,” with submissions open until November 30, 2026.

The casting announcement, shared by author Kevin Kwan on Facebook, seeks actors to portray Posy and William, two Chinese characters with distinct personalities and backgrounds.

Posy is described as a woman in her 30s who is beautiful, glamorous and ambitious. A former socialite and social climber, she experiences a dramatic fall from wealth after her marriage to a notorious tycoon comes crashing down.

The character is described as shameless, unapologetic and driven by an insatiable appetite for wealth, status and attention. Despite her outrageous and calculating nature, she is also described as oddly endearing.

The production is looking for an actress who is fluent in English and has a familiarity with Mandarin.

The second role, William, is for a Chinese man in his 20s who comes from a wealthy family. He is described as the charismatic and handsome son of a Shanghai real estate billionaire.

A charming thrill-seeker with a mischievous streak and a larger-than-life personality, William is also portrayed as open-hearted, with genuine warmth and a desire for connection beneath his privileged upbringing.

The role requires an actor who is fluent in English and conversational in Mandarin.

The announcement states that the casting process is open to applicants regardless of ethnic group, sex or other characteristics, provided they meet the role requirements.

There is no fee to audition, and applicants are not required to memorize lines in advance. The casting notice also states that a digital replica may be created for the role, in accordance with Screen Actors Guild (SAG) requirements.

Filipino actors were part of the hit 2018 film, including Kris Aquino as Malay royalty Princess Intan and Nico Santos as Oliver T'sien, the fashionable cousin of the male protagonist played by Henry Goulding.

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