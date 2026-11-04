Maris Racal talks influence of 'Sunshine' on teen pregnancy awareness

MANILA, Philippines — It has been well over a year since Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" made its Philippine homecoming, and even lead star Maris Racal has taken to heart its impact on Filipinos.

Since its national release last July 2025 followed by a streaming home on Netflix, conversations about teenage pregnancy and abortion have seen an uptick among individuals.

Maris sat down with Philstar.com for an exclusive interview to discuss the film's legacy outside of the numerous acting accolades she has been getting for portraying the titular character.

The actress believes that "Sunshine" and its themes are still being talked about today are indications that the movie "did its purpose."

"'Yun naman talaga ang goal ng pelikula at ni Direk Tonet, na mapag-usapan at mag-spark ng conversation," Maris shared.

For her, the film showed audiences the lives of teenagers not merely as labels or girls but presented in a way "so, so, so close to reality."

One thing Maris praised about the impact of "Sunshine" was how people who identify themselves as "pro-life," or against abortion, came away from the movie thinking, "You know what, I respect her. I have, keep, and stand by my own opinion, but I respect her."

Related: Gusto ko lang umarte': Maris Racal on a high after 'Sunshine' accolades

The topic of abortion is no longer black-and-white, added Maris, given it affects women and girls differently, particularly teens.

Philstar.com noted how Maris' co-star, Jennica Garcia, who played Sunshine's older sister Geleen, expressed a similar mindset as she identified as being pro-life due to her Christian faith.

Maris reiterated how needless it was to argue over beliefs, stating what matters is the respect for the other's choice on the issue.

She also brought up how important it was that lawmakers take notice on the topic after seeing the situation on the ground.

"How do we make their lives easier and comfortable? How do we help them continue their dreams? Nakalampag [ng movie] talaga and hopefully mag-spark pa siya ng discussion para mas tuloy-tuloy," Maris ended.

Maris' journey with "Sunshine" isn't over yet as a stage adaptation is currently in development and the actress will reprise her role to mark her theater debut.

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