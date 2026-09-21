Christopher de Leon breaks silence on Lotlot, Ianâ€™s dispute over Nora Aunorâ€™s legacy

Christopher de Leon breaks silence on Lotlot, Ian’s dispute over Nora Aunor’s legacy

Christopher de Leon (right) chooses to leave the matter to his adult children, Ian and Lotlot (left) when it comes to their conflict over the estate and legacy of their late mother, National Artist for Film Nora Aunor.

MANILA, Philippines — Christopher de Leon has broken his silence on the ongoing dispute between his children Lotlot de Leon and Ian de Leon over the legacy and estate of their late mother, National Artist Nora Aunor.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz on his YouTube vlog on September 18, Christopher was asked about the conflict between Lotlot and Ian.

This marked the first time the veteran actor publicly addressed the issue.

Christopher said he has deliberately stayed out of the dispute because he does not want to interfere in his children’s personal matters, particularly since the conflict involves Nora’s estate and legacy.

He said, however, that he had spoken to both Lotlot and Ian separately to hear their respective sides.

“Nakausap ko na silang dalawa, hiwalay. Not the same day. At ayokong makialam because ang pinag-aawayan nila is the mom, the mother. Ang pinag-aawayan is a sort of foundation na involves [money matters],” Christopher said.

“Kapag ganyan, ayokong makialam kasi, for example, during the wake, the death, and the burial [of their mom], I was just quiet. I was just there, but I was quiet and hindi ako nakialam,” he added.

Christopher said he prefers to address family matters privately and does not see the need to publicly take sides between his adult children.

“Hind ako 'yung showbiz na tatay. Nandito na ako sa stage ng buhay ko na, ‘Bakit ako tatalak? Bakit ako magsasalita ng mga bagay na ipapaalam ko sa lahat?’ Kung mayroon akong gustong sabihin, sasabihin ko ’yan sa ’yo nang diretso,” he said.

“Sasabihin ko kay Lot nang diretso, sasabihin ko kay Ian nang diretso na, ‘Mali ka, ikaw mali. Bahala kayo, malaki na kayo pareho, alam niyo na ang dapat niyong gawin, kung mag-aaway kayo.’ E, hindi. Gaganon 'yung isa. Anong gagawin mo doon? May edad na ’yon, e. May edad na 'yung dalawa,” he added.

Despite the current conflict, Christopher believes his children will eventually reconcile.

“Siguro one day, magkakaayos ’yan. Definitely, one day, magkakaayos ’yan. Hindi puwedeng hindi, at hindi ko rin naman papayagan na hindi magkaayos. By the grace of God, magkaroon ng reconciliation 'yung dalawa,” he said.

For now, Christopher said he has chosen not to get involved while emotions remain high, noting that doing so could further complicate the situation.

“Kasi masyadong pang mainit ngayon, e. Kapag pumasok ka doon sa heat ng gulo, lalo lang gugulo. Tapos mapi-pick up na ni ganito, ni gano’n. Tapos, lalaki na, lalabas na sa diyaryo, sa postings. Iba na 'yung sasabihin. Mami-misinterpret na kayong lahat,” he said.

“Pati ikaw, kasama ka na doon sa tsismis. E, bakit ako makikitsimis at this point in my life?” he added.

The disagreement between Lotlot and Ian came to public attention following Ian’s statements in April 2025 regarding the management of their late mother’s assets and legacy.

Ian said he was the legal heir and had been assigned to lead and uphold Nora’s assets, properties and legacy.

He also established a one person corporation (OPC) covering Nora Aunor Enterprise, a for-profit entity, and Nora Aunor Foundation, a non-profit organization, which he described as a tribute to his mother.

The issue resurfaced in June 2026 when Lotlot reportedly confronted Ian during the story conference of the LVD Productions movie “40 Days.”

Lotlot was said to have been upset over Ian’s statements regarding the Nora Aunor Foundation during his previous appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

Lotlot is the eldest of Nora and Christopher’s four adopted children. Their other adopted children are Matet, Kenneth and Kiko. Ian is Nora and Christopher's only biological child.

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