Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she stays grounded

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed why she keeps her feet on the ground despite her showbiz popularity.

The actress credited her parents for raising her well in her interview with broadcast journalist Karmina Constantino.

“No. And I say that with all honesty because my parents would not allow it," Sharon said.

“When you’re younger, your impression is easy to be swayed by all the false promises. But my parents made sure nakatutok sila,” she added.

Sharon said that her dad will cut her head off if she becomes arrogant.

"My Dad always said, ‘Pag ‘yang ulo mo lumaki kaysa sa sumbrero mo, pupugutan kita.’ Of course, you knew he wasn’t going to do it, but it meant so much," she said.

Sharon's father is the late Pasay City mayor Pablo Cuneta, who died on September 27, 2000.

