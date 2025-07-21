^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she stays grounded

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 10:02am
Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she stays grounded
Sharon Cuneta
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed why she keeps her feet on the ground despite her showbiz popularity. 

The actress credited her parents for raising her well in her interview with broadcast journalist Karmina Constantino. 

“No. And I say that with all honesty because my parents would not allow it," Sharon said. 

“When you’re younger, your impression is easy to be swayed by all the false promises. But my parents made sure nakatutok sila,” she added. 

Sharon said that her dad will cut her head off if she becomes arrogant. 

"My Dad always said, ‘Pag ‘yang ulo mo lumaki kaysa sa sumbrero mo, pupugutan kita.’ Of course, you knew he wasn’t going to do it, but it meant so much," she said. 

Sharon's father is the late Pasay City mayor Pablo Cuneta, who died on September 27, 2000. 

RELATEDSharon Cuneta 'at peace' after settling cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

SHARON CUNETA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Park Seo Joon on new K-drama, fitness journey, reunion with Pinoy fans

Park Seo Joon on new K-drama, fitness journey, reunion with Pinoy fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Aside from bringing kilig to his Filipino fans during his fan meet, Park Seo Joon also shared about his forthcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Revamped ABS-CBN streaming service iWant features GMA-7 shows, films

Revamped ABS-CBN streaming service iWant features GMA-7 shows, films

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
ABS-CBN streaming service iWant officially rolls out its revamped streaming platform, introducing its brand new look and a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne and Joshua learn &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Okay to Not Be Okay&rsquo; and ask for help

Anne and Joshua learn ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and ask for help

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The Philippine adaptation of the top-rated K-drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” brings Anne Curtis and Joshua...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top-grossing stars, screen legends to be honored as &lsquo;Box Office Heroes,&rsquo; &lsquo;Movie Icons&rsquo; at 8th EDDYS

Top-grossing stars, screen legends to be honored as ‘Box Office Heroes,’ ‘Movie Icons’ at 8th EDDYS

By Patricia Dela Roca | 2 days ago
The eighth edition of The  EDDYS (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) is set to shine brighter than ever as it honors...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dustin Yu keeps the momentum going in acting

Dustin Yu keeps the momentum going in acting

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Dustin Yu is pleased and proud with the way things are going in his entertainment career.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;The goat is back&rsquo;: Fil-Am Jo Koy special guest at Pacquiao-Barrios fight

‘The goat is back’: Fil-Am Jo Koy special guest at Pacquiao-Barrios fight

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy beamed with pride as he called Manny Pacquiao the “goat” (greatest...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Mika Salamanca shares viral singing videos made for OFW mom
play

WATCH: Mika Salamanca shares viral singing videos made for OFW mom

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
When a 10-year-old Mika Salamanca was belting out a Sarah Geronimo song in now-viral videos, it was a performance solely dedicated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

By Gregory Walton | 1 day ago
 "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will end in 2026, days after the comedian blasted parent company...
Entertainment
fbtw
US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

1 day ago
The CEO of an American tech company resigned Saturday after a video of him embracing an alleged colleague at a Coldplay concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Marina and Ricardo survived the &lsquo;hardest storm&rsquo; of their lives

How Marina and Ricardo survived the ‘hardest storm’ of their lives

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
No amount of physical exhaustion, mental ordeal or emotional distress could separate celebrity couple Ricardo Cepeda and Marina...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with