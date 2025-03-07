Sharon Cuneta mourns passing of pet pig Bacon

Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta mourns the passing of her pig Bacon.

On her Instagram account, Sharon shared photos of Bacon in their farm.

"Our hearts are crying… Our favorite pig in our farm, our Bacon, suddenly passed away," Sharon said.

"She just refused to wake up that morning, having refused food for a couple of days before then," she added.

Sharon thanked her pet for the happy memories they shared.

“We love you, our baby girl… Thank you for the love and happiness you gave all of us - even your barkada, our farm dogs (because you forgot you were a pig the moment the piggies ostracized you but the dogs were kind - that you even learned how to 'bark' like them!)” she said.

“We will always remember you and will always love you."

