Dingdong Dantes fully supports daughter Ziaâ€™s love for music, singing

Dingdong Dantes fully supports daughter Zia’s love for music, singing

Dingdong Dantes returns as the host of ‘The Voice Kids,’ and it feels like home to him since the actor loves dealing with children. Part of it is to be an encouraging and supportive father figure to singing kid aspirants.

MANILA, Philippines — Dingdong Dantes is presenting another season of “The Voice Kids,” and he’s taking on the encouraging, supportive father figure role to the new batch of aspiring singers.

Premiering on Sept. 13, it features returning coach Julie Anne San Jose and new coaches Gloc-9 and Yeng Constantino with Gabbi Garcia as the journey host.

“Just keep on dreaming,” said the actor-turned-host when this paper asked for his words of encouragement to kiddie contestants in a small group interview.

“Mas masaya para sa kanila kapag nakamit nila, pero nagiging masakit din kapag hindi (it brings so much joy to them when they achieve it, but it’s also heartbreaking when they don’t),” added he, who was also recalling what the new coach Gloc-9 said that kids have a different fire or drive and energy “dahil mas malinaw ang kanilang pangarap, eh yung gusto nilang mangyari (since they have a clearer vision of their dream and what they want to do).”

Artist Instagram He also supports the music and singing interests of his daughter Zia. Studies should also be given importance at this point. The actor is pictured with actress wife Marian Rivera and children Sixto and Zia.

As a host, he remembered that he had seen those emotions backstage. That’s why Dingdong keeps telling the kids to “never stop dreaming… but I hope this experience or this contest has taught you something… ang mahalaga dyan kahit papaano, eh nakapag-perform sa harap ng milyong-milyong (tao) manonood (what matters is having the chance to perform in front of people) all over the world through the program.”

Since his daughter Zia has an interest in music and the knack for singing, will he allow her to audition for and join a reality singing competition like “The Voice”?

“Basta kung ano yung gusto niya, siyempre sumusuporta kami (whatever she wants, of course, we’ll support her),” answered he during the chat, “kasi, it’s like allowing her to audition is one way of showing your support. Encouraging her to study more or to hone her craft, whether it’s singing or another talent, is also another way of showing support. Alinman sa dalawag yun, nandun kami para sa kanya (whether it’s for her studies or talent, we’ll be there for her).”

They haven’t talked yet about joining a singing talent contest. The closest to that was when Zia would perform before her dad, Dingdong, and mom, Marian Rivera, at home. The parents role-played as the coaches.

Show's Publicity Team Dingdong (center) with the show’s coaches (from left) Gloc-9, Julie Anne San Jose and Yeng Constantino with journey host Gabbi Garcia.

Dingdong also shared that as “The Voice Kids” host, he also brought Zia to the set and will invite her for a visit this season because “gusto ko rin makita niya kung anong ginagawa nang tatay niya, o yung trabaho ng tatay niya (I want her to see what her father is doing at work) at kung gaano kasaya yung trabaho ko bilang isang host, kung paano na-me-meet ang napakaraming talented kids na ito (and how fun it is to be a host and to meet talented kids).”

If ever Zia expressed her enthusiasm to record a song and become a singer, Dingdong said, “Again, kung susuportahan namin siya, siyempre may kaakibat din yan lahat na mga kondisyon (if ever we support her, of course, there are also conditions). Sa ngayon, mahalagang-mahalaga ang pag-aaral (now, what’s really important is her study and schooling.) Kailangan balance talaga lahat (everything needs to be balanced). Nandyan na sige, pagbibigyan natin yung gusto nila (let’s give them the chance to pursue their interests), pero at the same time, kailangan meron silang dapat na gawin, diba?, (but they need to do something) as kids to also earn these things that they want to do and to accomplish.”

Recently, he had a birthday trip to the US with his family and described it as “napaka-simple lang. Kami-kami lang ang nag-celebrate, kaming apat (it was very simple and intimate).” It also had given him the time to meet and catch up with relatives and friends there. He also watched “The Odyssey.”

That was also a time to recharge his batteries to keep up with his busy daily grind in showbiz.

“Okay pa naman (I’m doing OK). Iba-ibang task naman (each is a different task),” said Dingdong. “In (the TV series) ‘The Master Cutter,’ that’s a different role (as compared to doing ‘The Voice Kids’). In the latter, like what I’ve said earlier, parang nasa bahay ako dito (it feels like I’m at home) ‘coz I’m dealing with kids, and I love really dealing with kids.”

Aside from attending to his TV work, he is also filming the movie “Remember,” a family drama.

Dingdong had also taken the chance to say thank you to viewers who follow the story of his character Atoy in “The Master Cutter,” aired on GMA and streamed on Netflix.

“Sobra yung pasasalamat namin (we’re very grateful to you all). Nagiging sulit talaga yung aming pagod (the hard work that we do is really worth it),” said he. “Nakikita namin (we know) how much people appreciate the show. Please know na-appreciate din namin kayo (that we also appreciate your support).”

“At talaga kami ay ginaganahan at sobrang na-e-energize kami (and we really get inspired and energized) every time or every day that we tape and we shoot ‘The Master Cutter.’ So, thank you to all,” concluded he.

“The Voice Kids” airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. on GMA and Kapuso Stream. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV.