Sharon Cuneta 'at peace' after settling cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Sharon Cuneta briefly looked back at her friendship with Cristy Fermin following the withdrawal of a cyber libel case against the veteran showbiz columnist.

Sharon and her husband, senator Kiko Pangilinan filed the suit against Cristy "for broadcasting baseless and malicious statements regarding their personal and family affairs."

The celebrity couple filed the case a week after actress Bea Alonzo filed similar charges against Cristy and another showbiz reporter, Ogie Diaz, as well as the co-hosts of their respective online shows.

Earlier this month, however, the couple withdrew the cyber libel case, which was confirmed by Kiko's office in the Senate.

Speaking through their legal counsel, the couple and Fermin reached a settlement through a "mediation procedure," affirmed by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148.

"We also manifested that due to the settlement, we are permanently desisting from pursuing the case," Pangilinan's counsel Maria Fricela Kim was quoted in a statement.

Sharon posted screenshots of two articles reporting the settlement on Instagram and shared how much she cherished her friendship with Cristy.

"'Di basta naitatapon at nalilimot ang pagka-kaibigan. Napakadaling ipagpatuloy ang pagmamahalan! Na-miss ko si Nay," the Megastar said, adding her heart was "so happy and at peace."

