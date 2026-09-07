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Entertainment

Raw, chaotic, real: The girlhood of ‘Saving Cherry’

Isabella Cuartero - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2026 | 12:00am
Raw, chaotic, real: The girlhood of â€˜Saving Cherryâ€™
Saving Cherry,’ a film from Regal Entertainment, follows Cherry (played by Barbie Forteza), a conservative career woman who is saving her virginity for marriage — only to catch her fiancé/husband, Jude (Khalil Ramos), cheating on their wedding night. Furious and seeking revenge, she enlists her four bridesmaids and best friends to help her find someone else to ‘pop her cherry.’ Photo shows Barbie with co-stars Mika Salamanca, Sassa Gurl, Mikee Quintos and AC Bonifacio as Cherry’s barkada.
Regal Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Regal Entertainment does it again, proving that unconventional stories can resonate with audiences. With “Saving Cherry,” Regal takes a bold swing, giving Barbie Forteza one of her most daring roles yet.

Known for her “good girl” and previously wholesome characters, the Kapuso Primetime Princess steps into unfamiliar territory as Cherry, shedding her usual image for a role that is raw, rebellious and unapologetically herself.

The film follows Cherry (Barbie), a conservative career woman who is saving her virginity for marriage — only to catch her fiancé/husband, Jude (Khalil Ramos), cheating on their wedding night. Furious and seeking revenge, she enlists her four bridesmaids and best friends to help her find someone else to “pop her cherry.” Meanwhile, remorseful Jude tries to repair the relationship and does everything he can to win her back.

Barbie knows exactly how to captivate her audience. One minute, she’s breaking our hearts and bringing us to tears; the next, she has us bursting with laughter. Her transitions are nothing short of effortless.

Her acting range is unmatched. Barbie has proven her versatility across genres, but her performance in “Saving Cherry” is on another level.

For Barbie, Cherry is her most daring, liberating role yet. “This is the most freeing film I’ve ever done,” she said during “Saving Cherry”’s premiere night on Sept. 1.

In what feels like a rollercoaster through the five stages of grief, Barbie deftly takes us through denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

More than a typical love story, the film is a celebration of friendship and the kind of support that holds you together through life’s messiest moments. Through thick and thin, Cherry’s friends stay by her side through the ups, downs and upside-downs.

The film also stars Mika Salamanca as Jewel, Mikee Quintos as Beth, AC Bonifacio as Ingrid and Sassa Gurl as Martha. Together, they bring undeniable chemistry to the screen, each character with a distinct personality that adds to their dynamic. They may be polar opposites, but that’s exactly what makes their friendship work.

Their friendship chemistry is on point. Each brings a distinct personality to the table, proving that polar opposites really do attract.

Raw, chaotic and real — this is girlhood.

Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, the film also stars Joey Marquez, Kokoy De Santos, JC Alcantara and Than Perez.

Catch “Saving Cherry,” now showing in over 160 cinemas nationwide.

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