Chinabank wins Quill awards for investor relations program and beauty queen campaign for My CBC

(From left) CBC Corporate Communications Officer Hershey Villegas, Marketing Communications Head Aileen Vallesteros, Senior Marketing Consultant Nita Claravall, Investor & Corporate Relations Group Head Gerald Florentino, and Investor Relations Officer Vicky Quisido at the 22nd Philippine Quill Awards on August 27, 2026 at the Solaire Resort in Parañaque City.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinabank achieved a double victory at the 22nd Philippine Quill Awards for its Investor Relations program and marketing campaign for its redesigned mobile app.

The bank’s triumphs anchored a 15-Quill haul for the SM Group, which saw SM Investments, SM Foundation, SM Supermalls, SM Residences, and BDO Unibank also recognized at the prestigious communications awards.

An initiative highlighting Chinabank’s commitment to shareholder value creation, “CBC Investor Relations: Focused on Value” won in the Financial Communication and Investor Relations category.

Meanwhile, "My CBC: An App Fit for Beauty Queens," a campaign that humanized technology through creative storytelling and levity, secured an award in the Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category.

The revitalized Investor Relations program addressed a share-price valuation discount by actively engaging local and international institutional investors and equity analysts.

By increasing transparency, consistently highlighting CBC’s stellar financial performance, and accentuating the company’s brand refresh initiative, the program considerably helped improve CBC’s stock valuation and supported its re-entry into the PSE Main Index in 2025.

CBC Chairman Hans Sy (third from right) with directors (from left) Genaro Lapez, Romeo Uyan Jr., Claire Ann Yap, Joaquin Dee, and Jose Sio at the PSE bell ringing ceremony to mark the start of trading under Chinabank’s new stock symbol “CBC.”

“We shifted our Investor Relations from a compliance-driven function into a proactive, high-visibility platform that consistently communicates Chinabank’s growth story,” Investor & Corporate Relations Group Head Gerald Florentino said. He also credited President & CEO Romeo Uyan Jr. and Chief Finance Officer Patrick Cheng for their hands-on leadership that led the market to re-rate the stock.

Featuring Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, “My CBC: An App Fit for Beauty Queens” successfully introduced My CBC, framing the improved app as a tool for connection and empowerment across different age groups.

The authentic mother-daughter bond and the lighthearted humor of “Melanisms”—Melanie’s trademark funny phrases—served as a metaphor for My CBC’s powerful features.

Launched in time for Mother’s Day 2025, the video reached 14.1 million views and 15,000 reactions across social media platforms in just four months. It was also distinguished as the Best Program in Digital Marketing at the 2025 Bank Marketing Awards.

“The video bridged the digital divide by showing that My CBC is intuitive enough even for non-tech-savvy users. While humor was the primary hook, we ensured the comedic elements neither compromised the strength, reliability, and trust associated with Chinabank,” Marketing Communications Head Aileen Vallesteros said.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, The Philippine Quill Awards represent the country’s premier benchmark for professional business communication. This year, awardees were chosen from a highly competitive pool of over 800 entries through a strict evaluation process utilizing IABC's highest global standards.

CBC Chairman Hans Sy (standing, center) and his friends join beauty queens Michelle and Melanie, flanked by MCD Head Aileen Vallesteros and Senior Marketing Consultant Nita Claravall, for Mother’s Day lunch in 2025.

This year's Quill awards build on Chinabank's momentum from last year, when it also secured twin wins for its Brand Refresh Program in the Change Communication category and for its “Focused on You” campaign in the Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category.

For more information, visit www.chinabank.ph or follow ChinabankPH on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Chinabank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.