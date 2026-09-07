SM Game Park: A new social hub for active fun and connection

SM Game Park is the premier lifestyle and social entertainment destination, whether you’re a lifelong sports enthusiast or a casual player.

A new space to play, get active, and connect is coming to Iloilo and Clark

MANILA, Philippines — More and more Filipinos are embracing an active lifestyle. They are continuously seeking new hobbies to learn and communities to belong to. They want to turn their personal wellness journey into a meaningful social movement.

As wellness becomes more communal, people are looking for a third space where they can be active and healthy while connecting with family and friends.

Game Park has dedicated spaces to stay active and connect

SM Supermalls is answering this call by opening SM Game Park in two new locations: SM City Clark and SM City Iloilo in the third quarter of 2026. Ilonggos and Kapampangans of all ages and skill levels can play bowling, archery, billiards, arcade games, e-darts, mini-basketball, and more.

Beyond a space for play and exercise, every #SMGamePark has designated areas for social gatherings, helping individuals forge stronger connections with the community and their loved ones.

“SM Supermalls believes sports and recreation are meant to be shared with everyone. We want to provide flourishing communities in Clark and Iloilo with a venue where they can exercise, have fun, and create new memories. SM Game Park is not just a space for sports, but for communities to strengthen their bonds through meaningful activities,” said Joseph Francis Silva, senior assistant vice president for sports and leisure centers.

SM Game Park isn’t just for play. There’s also a dedicated lounge for food trips and karaoke!

Be active and create new memories with your friends and family at SM Game Park

At SM Game Park, more individuals and communities will soon have access to a welcoming social space where they can create new memories through meaningful active experiences. SM City Clark and SM City Iloilo will feature bowling lanes, billiard tables, dedicated archery zones, arcades, snack bars and lounges. SM Game Park is the ultimate hangout spot, bringing people together through play and entertainment.

Artist Perspective Score a strike or light up the pool table at SM Game Park at SM City Iloilo!

SM Supermalls is bringing these facilities closer to more families and barkadas. After a long day at work or school, or on weekends, they can head to SM Game Park for active social experiences. SM Game Park is the premier lifestyle and social entertainment destination, whether you’re a lifelong sports enthusiast or a casual player. Everyone has a place at SM Game Park because this is #WhereWinningBegins.

Head to the newest SM Game Park branch near you, or follow www.facebook.com/smgamepark to book your lanes, catch the latest promos and stay in the game!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.