‘Moved to tears’: Sharon Cuneta back to small-medium size after losing weight

Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta posted her most recent photo this week that showed her leaner physique after shedding the “ugly extra weight.”

The actress said that she could not believe that she had lost the weight after struggling with it for years.

Sharon said she is now back to size 6 to 8, or small to medium, a fact that she is happy about because she can now shop for the clothes she had been wanting to wear for the first time in over 20 years.

“When I tried on clothes for my new wardrobe, I was moved to tears because I still couldn’t believe I had finally lost all that ugly extra weight!” Sharon wrote on Instagram.

She revealed that she went up to size 24 years ago, and it made her panic because her health suffered.

With her remarkable weight loss journey, which she also opened up about back in February, Sharon said she is not done yet and is aiming at doing “just a few more.”

“It’s been nine years of losing weight, gaining weight again, being happy and inspired, feeling disappointed and frustrated. So I finally decided to step it up and lose the last several pounds this year,” Sharon wrote in February.

Back then, she revealed that she subscribed to a popular Egg Diet for weight loss, which can result to the loss of 10 kilograms in 10 days, as proposed by YouTube content creator Versatile Vicky. Sharon cautioned her fans to seek their physician’s advice before embarking on any kind of diet for weight loss.

