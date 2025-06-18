'Respect the relationship': Barbie Forteza declines discussing ex Jak Roberto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Barbie Forteza is refraining from any discussions about her ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Jak Roberto.

In an interview with the media following the press conference of her new series "Beauty Empire," Barbie was asked if she had already moved on from her previous relationship.

"I am very happy," she said twice before apologizing as she would not entertain questions regarding Jak.

"I'm so sorry, but I prefer not to talk about it to respect the relationship," Barbie said, reiterating she was very happy at the moment.

Barbie announced she had split with Jak last January after seven years together.

"Having you in my life was the happiest I had ever been. Seven wonderful years. A lot of laughs, a lot of ramen and so much love," Barbie said at the time. "Your love was exceptional. But sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together."

"Beauty Empire" sees Barbie joined by Kyline Alcantara, Sam Concepcion, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

The series co-produced by GMA Network, Viu Philippines, and CreaZion Studios premiered on Viu last June 16 but will be shown on GMA on July 7.

