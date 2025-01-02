'Your love was exceptional': Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto break up after 7 years

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto have ended their relationship after seven years together.

Barbie confirmed the split in an Instagram post published on January 2 with pictures of them together.

The actress began the post's caption with a quote by Dr. Seuss: "Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened."

"Having you in my life was the happiest I had ever been. Seven wonderful years. A lot of laughs, a lot of ramen and so much love," Barbie continued. "Your love was exceptional. But sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together."

She then bade Jak a beautiful goodbye, thanking him for loving her the way he did and expressed hope for what lay ahead, "You take care of yourself. May you find the love you deserve."

Barbie ended the post asking for the understanding of the public in putting the matter to rest, leaving the comments feature off.

The two actors first met on the 2017 series "Meant to Be," solidifying the JakBie or BarJak tandem two years later in "Kara Mia."

It was, however, in the middle of 2017 when Barbie revealed she and Jak were an item, staying together through the pandemic and even on separate projects.

Despite Barbie forming the new BarDa tandem with David Licauco in the past few years, fans lauded Jak for not maintaining any jealousy towards the two and, in fact, expressed support for both fellow actors.

RELATED: B Casa: Barbie Forteza spending Christmas in new house