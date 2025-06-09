^

Entertainment

Matteo Guidicelli shares glimpse of life at Harvard Business School

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 10:03am
Matteo Guidicelli shares glimpse of life at Harvard Business School
Matteo Guidicelli in an image he posted in his Instagram account on June 5, 2025 showing him on campus at Harvard University.
Matteo Guidicelli

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli offered a glimpse into his experience at Harvard Business School in Boston, USA.

On Instagram, Matteo shared a video capturing a day in the life of a marketing student at the prestigious institution.

“Come with me for a day in the life as a marketing student at Harvard Business School Executive Education. From the dorms to the classroom!” he captioned the post.

Matteo said he arrived in Boston two weeks ago “with a mission: to grow, connect, and absorb everything this journey has to offer.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

 

“Harvard Business School is a space of discipline, curiosity, and heart. Let’s do this!” he added.

In another post, Matteo described meeting “amazing people from all over the world” through the program.

“Different cultures, different perspectives but one shared goal: to grow, learn, and connect,” he said. “Friendships, conversations, and bonds we’ve built in just a short time. All smiles, all excitement. Let’s keep this going.”

 RELATEDMatteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School

HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL

MATTEO GUIDICELLI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A family affair in London

A family affair in London

By Pat-P Daza | 10 hours ago
The last time I set foot in London was back in 2015 for “ASAP,” the Sunday variety show of ABS-CBN, which that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Guinness World Records announced that Hollywood star Tom Cruise now holds the record for "most burning parachute...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top TikToker Khaby Lame detained by US immigration

Top TikToker Khaby Lame detained by US immigration

1 hour ago
US immigration agents detained and later allowed the "voluntary departure" of the world's most-followed TikToker,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harvey Weinstein concedes he acted 'immorally' as jury deliberations pause

Harvey Weinstein concedes he acted 'immorally' as jury deliberations pause

By AndrÃ©a Bambino | 18 hours ago
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein conceded that he acted "immorally" but insisted he did nothing criminal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
40 years of award-winning animation, storytelling: Studio Ghibli's top 5 films

40 years of award-winning animation, storytelling: Studio Ghibli's top 5 films

By Natsuko Fukue | 1 day ago
Here are the studio's top five films that have delighted fans over the decades.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria prioritizes her studies

Jodi Sta. Maria prioritizes her studies

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
There is truly a right time for everything.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why 51-year-old AMAs is &lsquo;forever young&rsquo;

Why 51-year-old AMAs is ‘forever young’

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Back when it was being held towards the end of the year in the fall, I thought of the American Music Awards (AMAs) as the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janno Gibbs to new singers: Be consistent and adaptable

Janno Gibbs to new singers: Be consistent and adaptable

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Taking on the role of a “judge detective” for TV5’s “Masked Singer Pilipinas” Season 3 is right...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with