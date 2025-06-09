Matteo Guidicelli shares glimpse of life at Harvard Business School

Matteo Guidicelli in an image he posted in his Instagram account on June 5, 2025 showing him on campus at Harvard University.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli offered a glimpse into his experience at Harvard Business School in Boston, USA.

On Instagram, Matteo shared a video capturing a day in the life of a marketing student at the prestigious institution.

“Come with me for a day in the life as a marketing student at Harvard Business School Executive Education. From the dorms to the classroom!” he captioned the post.

Matteo said he arrived in Boston two weeks ago “with a mission: to grow, connect, and absorb everything this journey has to offer.”

“Harvard Business School is a space of discipline, curiosity, and heart. Let’s do this!” he added.

In another post, Matteo described meeting “amazing people from all over the world” through the program.

“Different cultures, different perspectives but one shared goal: to grow, learn, and connect,” he said. “Friendships, conversations, and bonds we’ve built in just a short time. All smiles, all excitement. Let’s keep this going.”

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School