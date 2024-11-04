^

Matteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 2:02pm
Matteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School
Matteo Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli revealed that he returned to school and is now studying in Harvard Business School in Boston, USA. 

In his Instagram account, Matteo shared photos of him in the world-renowned school. 

"Here at Harvard Business School, diving deep into learning with some of the best professors — truly inspiring stuff! 

"Spent hours behind the desk with my books and pen, connecting with classmates from all over the world and across so many industries. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

"Built amazing relationships and took away experiences I’ll always remember. Definitely one for the books!" he said.

Celebrities Anne Curtis, Tim Yap, Ruby Ruiz, Iza Calzado, Liz Uy, Gretchen Ho, Karen Davila and Kyle Echarri congratulated Matteo.

“Love this man!!! You look very happy. So happy for you man,” Kyle commented.

“Good for you Matt! Precious experience and learnings!” Karen said.

“Nice one Matt!!!!" Anne commented. 

Last year, Matteo finished his Marketing Management course from the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City.

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

