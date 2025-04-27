^

Entertainment

Michael Sager, Emilio Daez 1st pair of male evictees of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 12:06pm
Michael Sager, Emilio Daez 1st pair of male evictees of â€˜PBB Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™
Actors Emilio Daez (left) and Michael Sager (right) are the first pair of male evictees of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired on the April 26, 2025 episode of the show.
Pinoy Big Brother, GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Fans and the viewers of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” were left wondering and shaking their heads as the pair of Michael Sager and Emilio Daez was booted out of the famous fictional house, especially after the latter led as the leader and won their weekly task. 

Saturday night’s eviction threw many fans and viewers off guard when it was found out that Michael and Emilio, or MiLi, was the latest set of evictees of “PBB.” 

It was a tight race with all three pairs — MiLi, RasTi (Ralph de Leon and Dustin Yu), and BrInce (Brent Manalo and Vince Maristela) — all garnering around 29 to 30% of votes from the online poll.

In the end, Michael’s lucky streak — he has been consistently nominated for three weeks — ended last night. Emilio, on the other hand, only stayed for less than a month inside the house. 

Even his famous brother and sister-in-law, Mikael Daez and Megan Young, helped campaign to vote for him but to no avail. 

Prior to the eviction, Emilio and Ralph were asked by Big Brother or Kuya to do a rap battle with a twist. Both are teased as the “Saing Kings” because they are often the ones who cook (saing) the rice. In fact, Emilio and Ralph have been the subject of many memes portraying them as Saing Kings or in a love triangle with a rice cooker. 

Michael also got the gist of why he had been consistently voted by his fellow housemates for three weeks when he and Emilio chose to open the bottles containing the reasons why they were voted. The pair read the reasons without knowing who said it, but viewers were informed as Big Brother showed the clips of the voting process. 

The reasons given by housemates were the duo’s high competitiveness and their perceived showbiz persona, implying they were not being their real selves while inside the house. 

“I like hearing the reasons where I can improve. I showed you guys my side. Whether that’s showbiz with you guys or not, I think it’s been too long for me to ‘showbiz’ you guys and ‘pag may problema ako, I will honestly tell you,” Michael said to his fellow housemates after reading their reasons. 

Emilio, meanwhile, acknowledged his competitiveness and he stood by it. In the end, he said he would want to talk it out with the housemates regarding their reasons. 

It was the end of the road, however, for Emilio and Michael. 

They left the remaining housemates with a 100% weekly budget, which was achieved by Emilio as the task leader who was able to flip all the 11 bottles in the alloted time. This means that the remaining housemates will get to eat more as opposed to the previous weeks when they lost their tasks and had to make do with whatever they have left in their refrigerator and pantry. 

RELATED: Mikael Daez’s brother among new ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates

EMILIO DAEZ

MICHAEL SAGER

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
