Mikael Daezâ€™s brother among new â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ housemates

Mikael Daez’s brother among new ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates

MANILA, Philippines — The former investment banker and younger brother of actor Mikael Daez and another up-and-coming GMA-7 star are the newest housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Emilio Daez is the latest Star Magic talent to enter the house, the rival talent agency of Sparkle, his brother’s agency from home network GMA-7.

Vince Maristela, on the other hand, is the Sparkle artist who is the newest housemate.

They replaced the first set of evictees, Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio, the duo that got the lowest online poll votes that would have saved them from being evicted.

Entering a month into its airing, “PBB” again switched the pairs of housemates. The celebrities were given a task, and the top players would have their pick on who they want to be their new duo.

This 20th year of the famous reality TV show sees a historic first as “PBB” will name two winners from a duo that is composed of a GMA-7 star and an ABS-CBN talent.

