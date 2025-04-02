^

Entertainment

Mikael Daez’s brother among new ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 4:36pm
Mikael Daezâ€™s brother among new â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ housemates
New 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' housemates Vince Maristela (left) and Emilio Daez (right)
Screenshot via ABS-CBN Kapamilya Online

MANILA, Philippines — The former investment banker and younger brother of actor Mikael Daez and another up-and-coming GMA-7 star are the newest housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” 

Emilio Daez is the latest Star Magic talent to enter the house, the rival talent agency of Sparkle, his brother’s agency from home network GMA-7.

Vince Maristela, on the other hand, is the Sparkle artist who is the newest housemate. 

They replaced the first set of evictees, Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio, the duo that got the lowest online poll votes that would have saved them from being evicted. 

Entering a month into its airing, “PBB” again switched the pairs of housemates. The celebrities were given a task, and the top players would have their pick on who they want to be their new duo. 

This 20th year of the famous reality TV show sees a historic first as “PBB” will name two winners from a duo that is composed of a GMA-7 star and an ABS-CBN talent. 

RELATED: ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ to have 1 Kapuso, 1 Kapamilya as Big Winners

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan&rsquo;s green card revoked

AiAi delas Alas confirms ex Gerald Sibayan’s green card revoked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
AiAi delas Alas confirmed earlier reports about the revocation of the green card of her estranged husband Gerald Sibayan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloria Diaz still speaks her mind

Gloria Diaz still speaks her mind

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, known for her unfiltered comments whenever she’s interviewed, mused that she’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husband&rsquo;s U.S. Green Card petition

Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husband’s U.S. Green Card petition

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has officially revoked her petition for estranged husband Gerald Sibayan to become a permanent U.S....
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino fans to finally experience &lsquo;Dear Evan Hansen&rsquo; live

Filipino fans to finally experience ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ live

By Carlo Orosa | 18 hours ago
The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is finally coming to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pre-holy week release &lsquo;Sinagtala&rsquo; brings music, faith and inspiration

Pre-holy week release ‘Sinagtala’ brings music, faith and inspiration

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Director Mike Sandejas marks his first foray into the mainstream film scene with “Sinagtala,” a musical and inspirational...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jodi Sta Maria ready to face House hearing on fake news

Jodi Sta Maria ready to face House hearing on fake news

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta Maria is ready to face the Tri House Committee hearing on fake news if she would be invi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Zack Tabudlo&rsquo;s latest selfie shows fitness journey

Singer Zack Tabudlo’s latest selfie shows fitness journey

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
The popular love song singer’s carousel revealed his remarkable fitness journey. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mikee Quintos says no 3rd party in breakup with Paul Salas

Mikee Quintos says no 3rd party in breakup with Paul Salas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Mikee Quintos clarified that there was no third party in her split with actor Paul Salas. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Family Cinema: Finally, a movie theater where kids can be noisy and play

Family Cinema: Finally, a movie theater where kids can be noisy and play

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Family Cinema, a special theater at the cinema level (fifth floor) of Robinsons Opus Mall in Quezon City, welcomes families...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has passed away. He was 65 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with