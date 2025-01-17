^

Entertainment

Who is Michael Sager? Get to know GMA-7’s new leading man

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 10:56am
Who is Michael Sager? Get to know GMA-7â€™s new leading man
Actor Michael Sager
Michael Sager via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — If one has managed to switch on the TV and tune in to GMA-7, there’s a high probability of catching a tall, chinito, moreno actor with prominent dimples playing the rich male archetype in many fictional stories. 

Chances are, he is none other than Michael Sager, the 21-year-old actor who currently plays opposite former child star-turned-leading lady Jillian Ward in “My Ilonggo Girl.” 

Among all the potential leading men on TV, Michael has been managing to pique the interest of TV viewers with his good looks and beguiling smile. 

But who is Michael to edge out the many aspiring leading men from GMA, and even from rival studios? 

1. Born in Marinduque; used to don morion at Moriones festival

Michael was born in Gasan, a town in Marinduque. 

In an Instagram post on April 7, 2023, Michael shared that he was honored to don again the morion, a costume worn during the Holy Week festival Moriones in Marinduque. 

“I grew up seeing people wear the morion mask and outfit during the Lenten season. As an adult, it takes on a different meaning as I better understand the sacrifice and act of atoning for one's sins. I am honored to take part in this tradition and I am grateful to be back home in Gasan,” Michael wrote in his caption. 

2. Grew up in Canada

When he was three, his family immigrated to Vancouver, Canada. 

In an interview with GMA News, Michael shared how he missed his family and friends who he grew up with in Canada. 

3. First job at 16

Michael said that he learned about hard work and professionalism when he had his first job at 16. His first job was as an ice cream scooper. He also worked as a sales associate. 

4. Appeared in Disney channel movie

In a GMA article, Michael said that he appeared as a backup dancer in Disney’s “Descendants.” The 2015 TV film directed by Kenny Ortega was filmed in Vancouver. 

5. Almost a 'PBB' housemate

In an interview with The STAR, Michael revealed that it was upon the prodding of his father that he was encouraged to join the popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) in 2021. 

Michael said that his father knew the winner of the show’s very first season, Nene Tamayo. 

He did not push through with "PBB" because of Sparkada, GMA-7’s new batch of talents. Composed of 17 talents, Sparkada, through known talent maker Johnny Manahan, was launched in April 2022. 

6. Paired with GMA-7’s next leading ladies

In his early days, he was paired with fellow Cornerstone talent, singer Zephanie. They appeared in the teen-oriented show “Sparkle U.” 

He was next cast as the third wheel to the love team of Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay in “Luv Is Caught In His Arms” in 2023. 

The following year, he played the role of Euan, originally portrayed by Lee Seung-gi in the Korean drama with the same name, “Shining Inheritance.” He played opposite Kate Valdez, one of GMA-7’s rising leading ladies of “Encantadia” fame. 

This year, he returns to primetime opposite Jillian in the nightly show “My Ilonggo Girl,” which premiered last January 10. 

7. Film debut

He made his big screen debut in 2023 via the Julia Montes-Alden Richards starrer "Five Breakups and a Romance." 

RELATED: Cornerstone’s Michael Sager, Zephanie look back on journey to becoming Kapuso

CORNERSTONE ENTERTAINMENT

GMA-7

GMA-7 STARS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lolit Solis feels sorry for Mark Herras for dancing in gay bar

Lolit Solis feels sorry for Mark Herras for dancing in gay bar

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis reacted over news that her former talent Mark Herras danced in a gay bar rec...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Incognito&rsquo; banks on a strong ensemble for its next-level action story

‘Incognito’ banks on a strong ensemble for its next-level action story

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
The latest action drama series “Incognito,” which is set to debut on Netflix today, aims to elevate the action-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neil Gaiman breaks silence over sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

Neil Gaiman breaks silence over sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Author Neil Gaiman has spoken up concernign allegations that he sexually assaulted a number of women, denying any sexual encounters...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto plans to make another drama after &lsquo;The Kingdom&rsquo;

Vic Sotto plans to make another drama after ‘The Kingdom’

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Barely a month after he did his first-ever dramatic role in director Michael Tuviera’s Metro Manila Film Festival entry,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Samonte on handling criticism and staying stress-free

Nadine Samonte on handling criticism and staying stress-free

By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
It is admirable how Nadine Samonte chooses to see the good in life in every situation that feels so exhausting for others....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drake files defamation suit against Universal over Kendrick Lamar track

Drake files defamation suit against Universal over Kendrick Lamar track

By Maggy Donaldson | 1 day ago
In his suit, Drake said Universal betrayed him in favor of profits by promoting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" with punchlines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe shares updates over Los Angeles wildfires

Lovi Poe shares updates over Los Angeles wildfires

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Lovi Poe updated her fans about her condition over the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto didn't receive 'Pepsi Paloma' script &mdash; Tito Sotto

Vic Sotto didn't receive 'Pepsi Paloma' script — Tito Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran comedian Tito Sotto denied that Vic Sotto received the script of "The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma" movie from Darryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Beauty and Denise couldn't say no to &lsquo;Prinsesa ng City Jail&rsquo;

Why Beauty and Denise couldn't say no to ‘Prinsesa ng City Jail’

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
By this time, the GMA Afternoon Prime viewers have already acquainted themselves with the new characters that reliable actresses...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with