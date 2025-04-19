Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is all praises for Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson who is once again collaborating with Ryan Coogler for the film "Sinners."

The film stars Michael B. Jordan, another frequent collaborator of Coogler, as twin brothers returning to their hometown where "an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Co-starring with Jordan and Steinfeld, who plays Mary in the film, are Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo.

In an interview, Steinfeld was asked if she had any experience with blues music being a singer herself.

"You know, it's funny, I'm always left with these moments of having discovered something I wish I discovered a lifetime ago, and blues music is one of those things — walking away from this movie, I felt that about blues music," Steinfeld said.

The actress credits the better understanding of music today comes from blues, a genre she's fallen in love with many thanks to "Sinners."

Steinfeld also directed credit to Goransson and his wife Serena (a violinist), calling them the "most incredible musicians" and "musically so fun to watch."

She recalled the cast's table read when they went through the script and Goransson played the music, "He would give these very brief descriptions of what the pieces were, how they might change or what they were meant to be."

"It's so cool when you get to watch somebody and experience their thought process, being a part of watching it be brought to life," Steinfeld continued . "The music in this movie is so out of this world, and what's been written and reworked for this movie is so unique and so special."

The actress ended saying watching Goransson and his wife work as "a fly on the wall... has been really awesome."

Steinfeld received an Oscar nomination in her breakthrough film "True Grit," going on to star in "The Edge of Seventeen," "Bumblebee," "Dickinson," "Hawkeye" and the "Pitch Perfect" sequels.

She lent her voice to Gwen Stacy in the "Spider-Verse" movies and Vi in the "Arcane" series.

Goransson has scored all of Coogler's films since "Fruitvale Station," winning an Oscar and Grammy for the music of "Black Panther."

The composer also received Oscar and Grammy wins for scoring Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," as well as Grammys for Donald Glover's "This is America."

Projects outside of Coogler collaborations include "The Mandalorian," "Tenet," "Venom," "Turning Red," "Community" and "New Girl."

"Sinners" premieres in Philippine cinemas on April 19, Black Saturday.

