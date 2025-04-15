^

Gloria Diaz trends online after comment on Phillip Salvador's video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 2:13pm
Gloria Diaz trends online after comment on Phillip Salvador's video
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress and beauty queen Gloria Diaz went viral online after commenting on a video clip featuring senatorial aspirant Phillip Salvador. 

In the video, Phillip expressed his support to detained former President Rodrigo Duterte. 

The actor encouraged the audience to chant "Bring him home."

Gloria then commented on the video. 

“‘Yung anak mo, padalhan mo ng pera,” Gloria commented. 

The comment has now over 4,000 likes as of writing. 

Instagram users called Gloria as "Queen" after she commented. 

“Such a Queen for saying this to Philip Salvador,” an Instagram user commented. 

"GLORIA DIAZ burns PHILIP SALVADOR,” another Internet user commented. 

While she didn't name Phillip's son, the actor is widely known as the father of Kris Aquino's eldest son Josh. 

Kris claimed last 2019 that Phillip did not provide any financial support to Josh. 

