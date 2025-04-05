How to keep kids safe online: Cybersecurity research firm gives tips in light of 'Adolescence' series

MANILA, Philippines — The new Netflix series “Adolescence” quickly sparked a wave of conversations about teenage mental health and digital safety.

The narrative delves into themes such as youth violence, bullying, and the influence of social media on young people.

In light of the questions raised by "Adolescence," cybersecurity laboratory Kaspersky explored how parents can support and protect children and teens online — not only by controlling access, but by rebuilding trust and digital literacy.

According to Kaspersky’s research, 61% of children get their first device between the ages of eight and 12. This early exposure is not inherently negative: digital tools can support learning, creativity, and social connection. However, what’s often missing is a structured introduction to the online world — one that matches a child’s emotional and cognitive development, because knowing how to use a device isn’t the same as knowing how to use it safely.

To keep your children safe online, Kaspersky recommends users to take the following steps: