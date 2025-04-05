^

How to keep kids safe online: Cybersecurity research firm gives tips in light of 'Adolescence' series

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 2:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The new Netflix series “Adolescence” quickly sparked a wave of conversations about teenage mental health and digital safety. 

The narrative delves into themes such as youth violence, bullying, and the influence of social media on young people.

In light of the questions raised by "Adolescence," cybersecurity laboratory Kaspersky explored how parents can support and protect children and teens online — not only by controlling access, but by rebuilding trust and digital literacy.

According to Kaspersky’s research, 61% of children get their first device between the ages of eight and 12. This early exposure is not inherently negative: digital tools can support learning, creativity, and social connection. However, what’s often missing is a structured introduction to the online world — one that matches a child’s emotional and cognitive development, because knowing how to use a device isn’t the same as knowing how to use it safely. 

To keep your children safe online, Kaspersky recommends users to take the following steps:

  • By staying informed about the latest threats and actively monitoring their children’s online activities, parents can create a safer online environment for their kids.
  • It’s crucial for parents to have open communication with their children about the potential risks they may encounter online and enforce strict guidelines to ensure their safety.
  • Set clear ground rules about what they can and can’t do online and explain why you have put them in place. Parents need to review these rules as their children get older.
  • To help parents introduce their children to cybersecurity, Kaspersky experts have developed the Kaspersky Cybersecurity Alphabet. In this book, your kids will get to know new technologies, learn the main cyber hygiene rules, find out how to avoid online threats, and recognize fraudsters’ tricks from an early age. You can download the pdf of the book for free.
  • With dedicated apps for digital parenting such as Kaspersky Safe Kids, parents can effectively safeguard their children across both online and offline spaces. These apps help adults ensure a safe and positive digital experience for their children by establishing healthy habits, protecting them from inappropriate content, balancing screen time and monitoring child’s physical location.
  • To secure your child from downloading any malicious files during their gaming experience, we advise you to install a trusted security solution on their device.

