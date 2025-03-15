Mavy Legaspi leaves behind Ashley Ortega as he exits â€˜PBBâ€™ house

^

Mavy Legaspi leaves behind Ashley Ortega as he exits ‘PBB’ house

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 2:40pm
Mavy Legaspi
Mavy Legaspi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It was a brief stint for Mavy Legaspi but the host-houseguest of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” said he had “zero regrets” since he entered the house earlier this week. 

Mavy’s exit even surprised the bedimpled actor-host because it was on the same night that he and the housemates, including girlfriend Ashley Ortega, celebrated the birthday of Josh Ford. 

The housemates held a pool party for the birthday boy when Mavy was called by Big Brother or Kuya to inform him that he was leaving the house, as seen in the Friday episode of the reality TV show. 

He was given 100 minutes to do whatever he wanted to do before he exits the house. He was ordered not to reveal what the minutes flashed on the TV plasma inside the house meant. The housemates took turns guessing what it meant while they lounged in the living room area. 

When the alloted time ended, Mavy revealed that it was time for him to exit the “PBB” house. 

“I’m just grateful sa mga housemates na nakilala ko po. They’re really special people. Mami-miss ko sila,” said Mavy.

“I’ve had zero regrets since the first night,” he added. 

Ashley shared her mixed emotions to Kuya in the confession room after Mavy left the house. 

“I’m so happy and so grateful and so lucky na nakasama ko siya here sa loob ng house. First few days ko dito siyempre may mga adjustments na kailangan gawin," she said.

“I felt more comfortable because I know he’s here. I know he’s around. Masakit na umalis talaga siya dito,” she added. 

The Friday episode ended with a teaser of Ivana’s departure from the house on Saturday’s live show. Ivana is the other houseguest of “PBB.” 

RELATED: Mavy Legaspi joins girlfriend Ashley Ortega as ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest after Ivana Alawi

