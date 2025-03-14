â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™ to have 1 Kapuso, 1 Kapamilya as Big Winners

‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ to have 1 Kapuso, 1 Kapamilya as Big Winners

MANILA, Philippines — Marking another first in the 20-year history of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the newly premiered reality show announced on its Wednesday episode that it will be having two winners, a GMA-7 and an ABS-CBN star, for this season.

Big Brother, or Kuya, made the announcement after the housemates unknowingly grouped themselves into two as part of the many tasks of the all-seeing voice that gives out the commands and tasks inside the house.

The eight GMA-7 or Kapuso stars and eight ABS-CBN or ABS-CBN stars looked for their pair in the last “Group Yourself” challenge, and the person they chose they ended up being paired — so far — inside the house.

This includes Ivana, whom the housemates think is one of them but is actually only a houseguest. Kuya has given her secret tasks that only she and the viewers know.

Another houseguest is host Mavy Legaspi, who joins his girlfriend, actress Ashley Ortega, inside the house. Ashley is among the housemates this season, and she has chosen Ivana as her partner in the last task. Mavy was not part of the pairing as he is only a houseguest.

“Oras na para matutunan ninyo ang tunay na kahulugan ng collab sa edisyong ito.

“Mula sa sandaling ito, isang Kapuso at isang Kapamilya ang magiging isang duo. Isang duo na magkakasamang haharap sa tasks, challenges, nominations at maging evictions sa aking bahay,” Kuya announced.

The Kapuso and Kapamilya pairings, who even had their monikers, are:

Ashley Ortega (Sparkle) and Ivana Alawi (Star Magic) “Ivash”

Charlie Fleming (Sparkle) and AC Bonifacio (Star Magic) “AcLie”

Mika Salamanca (Sparkle) and Ralph de Leon (Star Magic) “RaMi”

Will Ashley (Sparkle) and River Joseph (Star Magic) “WilVer”

Dustin Yu (Sparkle) and Klarisse de Guzman (Star Magic) “DuKla”

Josh Ford (Sparkle) and Kira Balinger (Star Magic) “KiSh”

Michael Sager (Sparkle) and Brent Manalo (Star Magic)”MEnt”

AZ Martinez (Sparkle) and Esnyr Ranollo (Star Magic) “AzNyr”

After announcing the season’s major plot twist, Kuya followed it up with another revelation that will define how the game will be played.

“Sila ay magsasanib-pwersa dahil ang kapalaran ng isa ay kapalaran din ng kanyang kasama.

“Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon sa dalawampung-taong kasaysayan ng aking bahay, isang duo na Kapuso at Kapamilya ang tatanghaling Big Winners ng edisyong ito,” Big Brother revealed.

