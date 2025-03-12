^

Entertainment

Mavy Legaspi joins girlfriend Ashley Ortega as ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest after Ivana Alawi

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 5:41pm
Mavy Legaspi joins girlfriend Ashley Ortega as â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseguest after Ivana Alawi
Composite images of celebrity couple Mavy Legaspi and Ashley Ortega
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ashley Ortega and Mavy Legaspi are currently living under one roof as houseguest and housemate in the newest season of the popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother.” 

It was revealed last night that Mavy, initially announced as one of the eight hosts, will be entering the house as a houseguest. 

The announcement came after it was also revealed that popular content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi is this season’s first houseguest. 

It was also a punishment for the team after the housemates and the hosts failed to retrieve the keys to the house in the alloted time period as their first challenge inside it. 

Mavy’s girlfriend, Ashley, is one of the 15 official housemates who will battle it out to be named as the season’s big winner. This season features eight GMA-7/Sparkle artists and seven ABS-CBN/Star Magic talents. 

A houseguest, as its name suggests, will temporarily live inside the house and will be handed out tasks, mostly in secret, by Big Brother or Kuya, the all-seeing entity who lays out the house rules and games for the last 20 years since the show began airing in 2005. 

RELATED: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio among 8 Kapamilyas, 7 Kapusos in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

ASHLEY ORTEGA

MAVY LEGASPI

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Pearl Gala&rsquo; reaffirms Ballet Manila&rsquo;s place in the world of dance

‘Pearl Gala’ reaffirms Ballet Manila’s place in the world of dance

By Carlo Orosa | 3 days ago
Ballet Manila’s “Pearl Gala” was more than a performance. It was a tribute to three decades of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes now dating an ex-basketball player

Andrea Brillantes now dating an ex-basketball player

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamiya actress Andrea Brillantes admitted that she is now dating a non-showbiz guy. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jo Koy returning to Manila for new comedy show tour, ticket details out

Jo Koy returning to Manila for new comedy show tour, ticket details out

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is coming back to the Philippines after including the country in his upcoming "Just...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pops Fernandez, Lani Misalucha join 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' 'hurados'

Pops Fernandez, Lani Misalucha join 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' 'hurados'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Concert Queen" Pops Fernandez and "Asia’s Nightingale" Lani Misalucha are joining the “Tawag...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven Peralejo sends the chills in director Mikhail Red&rsquo;s &lsquo;Lilim&rsquo;

Heaven Peralejo sends the chills in director Mikhail Red’s ‘Lilim’

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Director Mikhail Red has been searching for the right project for the big screen since he bagged Best Director and Best Picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: 'Pinoy Big Brother' winner Maymay Entrata's message to new 'PBB' housemates

WATCH: 'Pinoy Big Brother' winner Maymay Entrata's message to new 'PBB' housemates

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Former “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner Maymay Entrata has a message for the new batch of housemates of the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live

ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The ABS-CBN Ball makes a comeback this 2025, two years since it was last staged.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hasik' director calls on fellow filmmakers to 'listen' to communities, subjects

'Hasik' director calls on fellow filmmakers to 'listen' to communities, subjects

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Mandy Qua, co-director and co-producer of the documentary "Hasik," laid down the importance of connecting with...
Entertainment
fbtw
COMELEC chair says contestant's viral comment a &lsquo;wake-up call&rsquo; for stronger voter's education

COMELEC chair says contestant's viral comment a ‘wake-up call’ for stronger voter's education

By Patricia Dela Roca | 19 hours ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) chairman George Garcia has called the viral incident of a pageant contestant admitting unfamiliarity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with