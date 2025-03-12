Mavy Legaspi joins girlfriend Ashley Ortega as â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ houseguest after Ivana Alawi

Mavy Legaspi joins girlfriend Ashley Ortega as ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ houseguest after Ivana Alawi

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ashley Ortega and Mavy Legaspi are currently living under one roof as houseguest and housemate in the newest season of the popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

It was revealed last night that Mavy, initially announced as one of the eight hosts, will be entering the house as a houseguest.

The announcement came after it was also revealed that popular content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi is this season’s first houseguest.

It was also a punishment for the team after the housemates and the hosts failed to retrieve the keys to the house in the alloted time period as their first challenge inside it.

Mavy’s girlfriend, Ashley, is one of the 15 official housemates who will battle it out to be named as the season’s big winner. This season features eight GMA-7/Sparkle artists and seven ABS-CBN/Star Magic talents.

A houseguest, as its name suggests, will temporarily live inside the house and will be handed out tasks, mostly in secret, by Big Brother or Kuya, the all-seeing entity who lays out the house rules and games for the last 20 years since the show began airing in 2005.

