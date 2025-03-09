Ivana Alawi tapped as houseguest in GMA-ABS show â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™

^

Ivana Alawi tapped as houseguest in GMA-ABS show ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 8:05pm
Content creator-actress Ivana Alawi is tapped as houseguest of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,' airing for the first time on GMA-7.
Pinoy Big Brother via X

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi is revealed as the special houseguest of the "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” as it unveiled its roster of housemates for its first-ever airing on GMA-7 on Sunday evening. 

In the middle of the live streaming and airing of the “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” the former mainstay of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” was the first to speak to “Kuya,” the all-seeing host/taskmaster of the famous fictional TV, inside the dreaded confession room. 

She was first introduced wearing a golden cloak, and viewers were surprised to see the actress-content creator on TV as she lifted it to reveal herself. 

“Kinakabahan,” Ivana replied when she was asked how she feels about her “PBB” stint. 

Kuya clarified to the viewers that Ivana is a special houseguest whose task is to convince the 15 official housemates that she is one of them. 

To make the housemates believe her, she was given the moniker: Phenomenal Content Queen ng Quezon City.

She is also tasked to give three gifts to three housemates. 

The eight official GMA-7 housemates are Ashley Ortega, AZ Martinez, Will Ashley, Josh Ford, Charlie Fleming, Dustin Yu,Mika Salamanca, and Michael Sager. 

The seven official ABS-CBN stars who are revealed as housemates are AC Bonifacio, Esnyr, Brent Manalo, River Joseph, Ralph de Leon, Kira Ballinger, and singer Klarisse de Guzman.

