Maymay Entrata says ‘yes’ to ‘afam,’ ‘no’ to Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata is ready to fall in love again!

The “Pinoy Big Brother” winner, in an interview with Philstar.com and other select media, shared that she is not specifically looking for an “afam” (short for “a foreigner assigned in Manila”) for a lover.

“Kahit sino naman po, kung ‘yun ‘yung itinadhana ni Lord sa’kin,” she said at the interview following her recent launch as new endorser of international skincare label Garnier.

It can be recalled that Maymay dated non-showbiz Canadian boyfriend Aaron Haskell from 2022 to 2024.

Related: Maymay Entrata clarifies 'wrong path' not about 'afam' ex-boyfriend

When it comes to joining a beauty pageant, however, Maymay said: “Wala po talaga akong plano… Baka dapat po siguro 100% you wanted to join. At ako, hindi s’ya 100%. Wala lang talaga sa isip ko.”

According to her, fashion modeling is okay but for pageantry, “I am closing my doors!” — Videos by Anjilica Andaya