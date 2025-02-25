^

Entertainment

Maymay Entrata says ‘yes’ to ‘afam,’ ‘no’ to Miss Universe

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata is ready to fall in love again!

The “Pinoy Big Brother” winner, in an interview with Philstar.com and other select media, shared that she is not specifically looking for an “afam” (short for “a foreigner assigned in Manila”) for a lover.

“Kahit sino naman po, kung ‘yun ‘yung itinadhana ni Lord sa’kin,” she said at the interview following her recent launch as new endorser of international skincare label Garnier.

It can be recalled that Maymay dated non-showbiz Canadian boyfriend Aaron Haskell from 2022 to 2024.

Related: Maymay Entrata clarifies 'wrong path' not about 'afam' ex-boyfriend

When it comes to joining a beauty pageant, however, Maymay said: “Wala po talaga akong plano… Baka dapat po siguro 100% you wanted to join. At ako, hindi s’ya 100%. Wala lang talaga sa isip ko.”

According to her, fashion modeling is okay but for pageantry, “I am closing my doors!” — Videos by Anjilica Andaya

MAYMAY ENTRATA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Janine Gutierrez thrilled to produce docu about her grandma Pilita Corrales

Janine Gutierrez thrilled to produce docu about her grandma Pilita Corrales

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Janine Gutierrez ventured into a nail salon business in 2019 but what she would like to focus on, business-wise, is film production....
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackman couple split, to co-parent kids

Blackman couple split, to co-parent kids

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Jeraldine Blackman was in tears inside a car while telling their fans that she and Josh have decided to part ways. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Min Bernardo warns vs 'fake news' after Xian Gaza claims KathNiel reunion

Min Bernardo warns vs 'fake news' after Xian Gaza claims KathNiel reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo's mom Min reminded her daughter's fans not to believe in fake news. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Baron Geisler breaks silence after released from jail

Baron Geisler breaks silence after released from jail

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Incognito" actor Baron Geisler broke his silence after he was detained for several hours due to alleged severe intoxica...
Entertainment
fbtw
Baron Geisler released from jail after detained for hours due to drunkenness

Baron Geisler released from jail after detained for hours due to drunkenness

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Incognito" actor Baron Geisler was detained for several hours after authorities arrested him in Mandaue City, Cebu due to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mango reopens BGC store with New Mediterranean concept
Exclusive

Mango reopens BGC store with New Mediterranean concept

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
With the recent transfer of Mango’s store from Fifth Avenue to B6 building in nearby Bonifacio High Street, the Spanish...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angel Aquino confirms Coco Martin does not use script; on reuniting with Coco in &lsquo;Batang Quiapo&rsquo;&nbsp;

Angel Aquino confirms Coco Martin does not use script; on reuniting with Coco in ‘Batang Quiapo’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The model-turned-actress said that she finds it exciting to work with Coco because the latter makes every character exciting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads to perform, surprise fans on random cinema visit during 'Combo On The Run' screening

Eraserheads to perform, surprise fans on random cinema visit during 'Combo On The Run' screening

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Eraserheads will visit an unsuspecting cinema and perform during the weekend theatrical...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Amazing!&rsquo;: Kiana Valenciano on married life after &lsquo;secret&rsquo; wedding; taking &lsquo;baby&rsquo; steps
play
Exclusive

‘Amazing!’: Kiana Valenciano on married life after ‘secret’ wedding; taking ‘baby’ steps

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Whether single or married, she reminded women, especially for the upcoming Women’s Month, the value of self-love.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I cried': Why Ely Buendia turned emotional upon watching 'Eraserheads' movie

'I cried': Why Ely Buendia turned emotional upon watching 'Eraserheads' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia revealed that he turned emotional after watching their band's highly-anticipated documentary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with