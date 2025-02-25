Maymay Entrata recalls lowest point in her life

MANILA, Philippines — More than just a chart-topper and a career-booster, the song “Amakabogera” saved Maymay Entrata’s life.

In an intimate interview with Philstar.com and select press recently, the singer-actress shared that more than just a song that made her more popular, “Amakabogera” is actually her anthem for herself.

“Lahat naman tayo umabot tayo du’n sa hindi tayo confident po eh,” Maymay said in an group interview following her launch as new endorser for international beauty label Garnier.

She then opened up about reaching the lowest point in her life when she felt she was at her ugliest.

“To be honest po, nu’ng 2021, ‘yun ‘yung masasabi kong ‘yun ‘yung pinakamababa ‘yung confidence ko. And because of the song ‘Amakabogera,’ ‘yun ‘yung naging mensahe para sa akin to boost my confidence po talaga,” she said.

Originally released in 2021, “Amakabogera” has nearly 9.5 million streams on Spotify, while its music video has over 25 million views on YouTube, making it Maymay’s most successful song to date, prompting many covers and a recently launched English version, “Mpowered.” — Video by Anjilica Andaya