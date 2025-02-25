‘Kung gusto n’yo, hawakan n’yo’: Maymay Entrata dares to ‘fact-check’ her natural beauty

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata had no plans to get a nose job or a “retoke” (cosmetic surgery) despite her beauty insecurities.

In an intimate interview with Philstar.com and select press recently, the “Amakabogera” singer boldly admitted that like many Filipinos, she used to be insecure about her nose.

“Hindi po sa acne, pero sa ilong, opo,” she said.

“Totoo po ‘yun!” she laughingly told Philstar.com while holding her nose.

“About sa acne, praise God talaga, hindi ako nag-kaka-acne. Siguro kasi I continuously do skincare talaga. Self-care po.”

When Philstar.com asked if she is open to have a nose job or any cosmetic procedure, she said, “Ay hindi po!”

“Kasi sabi ng nanay ko, ‘Hindi na kita anak kapag nagpa-Rhinoplasty ka,’ so sabi ko, ‘No, hindi po!’,” she elaborated.

When asked if she has tried the “Salamat, doc” way of going under the knife before, she said, “Ay hindi po! Kung gusto n’yo, hawakan n’yo po,” asking Philstar.com to “fact-check” her all natural beauty.

“Lalo naman (‘yung face ko), kita n’yo naman, wala talaga ah!” she quipped.

According to her, she takes care of herself by merely following a skincare routine, which includes products from international beauty label Garnier, for which she has been recently named as new endorser.

"'Di ba, sobrang addicted talaga ako sa skincare… For them (Garnier) to choose me as the new face for their products po, ay! Sobrang masaya ako!"