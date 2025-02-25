Maymay Entrata describes her kind of ‘paradise’

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the release of her new single “Paradise” last week, a song written by Grammy winner Amy Allen, singer-actress Maymay Entrata as asked what paradise is for her.

At an intimate interview with Philstar.com and select press, Maymay said, a paradise for her is not necessarily something that is perfect.

“We expect po paradise na sobrang happy, masaya, kumbaga, surrounded ka ng flowers, trees,” she said.

“Pero para sa’kin, ang paradise na mayroon ako ay something that is peaceful, calm, ‘yun!”

The interview came following Maymay’s launch as new endorser of international beauty label Garnier.

Allen, who wrote “Paradise,” has worked with several international artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo. — Photo, videos by Anjilica Andaya