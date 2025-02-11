^

Entertainment

'MU': Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reveal past relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 10:51am
'MU': Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reveal past relationship
Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal reunite on the big screen in "Ex Ex Lovers."
Project 8 Projects

MANILA, Philippines — 90s love team Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin revealed the real score of their past relationship.

During the media conference of their movie "Ex Ex Lovers," Jolina and Marvin were asked if they had ever been in a relationship before.

“The magic and chemistry of our love team worked because, back then, MU (mutual understanding) was a thing. I think you can call us as MU,” Marvin answered.

“The reason we’re still here is that we never officially became a couple. That’s why we can still do a comeback film together. Unlike other love teams who became real-life couples and had intense breakups—making it difficult for them to work on a project again—we kept our relationship professional. We also stayed in touch despite living separate lives, and that allowed us to make this film,” he added. 

Jolina echoed Marvin's sentiments, saying she had been vocal about her feelings for Marvin in the past, but they were never a couple.

“You cannot call us ex-lovers because we did not become a couple. I was vocal about my feelings, but that’s all in the past. My children know him as my best friend back then,” she said. 

Despite the years, Jolina and Marvin said that they have maintained their friendship and connection.

“We were out of touch for a while, but we still text occasionally. It’s not something we plan,” Jolina said. 

“Our friendship has evolved over the years. Since we never became strangers to each other, it’s easy for us to reach out anytime. That’s how we’ve kept the connection alive,” Marvin added. 

Produced by Project 8 Projects in collaboration with Cornerstone Entertainment and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, "Ex Ex Lovers" is showing in theaters on February 12. 

RELATEDMarvin Agustin answers 'TOTGA' question about Jolina Magdangal

JOLINA MAGDANGAL

MARVIN AGUSTIN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Into the Woods&rsquo; becomes a family affair for Lea Salonga and Nic Chien

‘Into the Woods’ becomes a family affair for Lea Salonga and Nic Chien

11 hours ago
Theatre Group Asia (TGA) is staging Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes on 2025 elections: Let&rsquo;s be more discerning, look beyond fanfare

Dingdong Dantes on 2025 elections: Let’s be more discerning, look beyond fanfare

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
When the official campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections starts, entertainment personalities are expected to become...
Entertainment
fbtw
A &lsquo;konsiyerto&rsquo; showcase of the magnificent Filipino music artist

A ‘konsiyerto’ showcase of the magnificent Filipino music artist

By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
When the bravos and the applause died down, remarks of “amazing, ang galing, astounding, what a show, parang nuong nanalo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia is first-ever Kapuso host of &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo;

Gabbi Garcia is first-ever Kapuso host of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

By Patricia Dela Roca | 11 hours ago
GMA Network has officially announced that Gabbi Garcia will be the first-ever Kapuso host of the highly-anticipated “Pinoy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beaver Lopez continues legacy of late dad Manolo Lopez

Beaver Lopez continues legacy of late dad Manolo Lopez

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Over lunch a few weeks ago, my dear friend Beaver Lopez caught me off guard when he revealed that he is the second nominee...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Khalil Ramos said that he is already refraining from adding to his expenses this year because he has already bought his dream...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Last week's unearthing of old posts by the Spanish star denigrating Islam and African American George Floyd has unleashed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo on chemistry and brotherhood in &lsquo;The Recruit&rsquo; Season 2

Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo on chemistry and brotherhood in ‘The Recruit’ Season 2

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
The stakes are higher in “The Recruit” Season 2, but for lead star and executive producer Noah Centineo, it’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Culture Wars: Philippines is now our new favorite place to play

Culture Wars: Philippines is now our new favorite place to play

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
American alt-rock band Culture Wars shared why they love coming back to the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Top artists perform in 10-hour concert &lsquo;Fusion&rsquo;

Top artists perform in 10-hour concert ‘Fusion’

By Leah Salterio | 2 days ago
Fifteen artists will be featured in “Fusion 2025: Musika Natin ‘To,” a decade of celebrating Filipino music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with