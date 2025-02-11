'MU': Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reveal past relationship

Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal reunite on the big screen in "Ex Ex Lovers."

MANILA, Philippines — 90s love team Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin revealed the real score of their past relationship.

During the media conference of their movie "Ex Ex Lovers," Jolina and Marvin were asked if they had ever been in a relationship before.

“The magic and chemistry of our love team worked because, back then, MU (mutual understanding) was a thing. I think you can call us as MU,” Marvin answered.

“The reason we’re still here is that we never officially became a couple. That’s why we can still do a comeback film together. Unlike other love teams who became real-life couples and had intense breakups—making it difficult for them to work on a project again—we kept our relationship professional. We also stayed in touch despite living separate lives, and that allowed us to make this film,” he added.

Jolina echoed Marvin's sentiments, saying she had been vocal about her feelings for Marvin in the past, but they were never a couple.

“You cannot call us ex-lovers because we did not become a couple. I was vocal about my feelings, but that’s all in the past. My children know him as my best friend back then,” she said.

Despite the years, Jolina and Marvin said that they have maintained their friendship and connection.

“We were out of touch for a while, but we still text occasionally. It’s not something we plan,” Jolina said.

“Our friendship has evolved over the years. Since we never became strangers to each other, it’s easy for us to reach out anytime. That’s how we’ve kept the connection alive,” Marvin added.

Produced by Project 8 Projects in collaboration with Cornerstone Entertainment and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, "Ex Ex Lovers" is showing in theaters on February 12.

