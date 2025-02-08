^

Entertainment

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo spark breakup rumors, unfollow each other on Instagram

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 11:11am
Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo
Actress Andi Eigenmann with fiance, surfing champ Philmar Alipayo in an Instagram photo posted on August 2021.
Philmar Alipayo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Engaged couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo are fueling rumors about a breakup following cryptic Instagram messages and unfollowing each other on the social media platform.

A quick search on each of their profiles show that, as of writing, the two do not follow each other anymore, though a few images of each other are still up.

Stoking the rumors further were both individuals sharing messages via Instagram stories, with one story by Andi comparing the Year of the Snake to the "year of the wolf in sheep's clothing!"

"They stab you and pretend they are the ones bleeding," said another story posted by Andi. 

The former actress followed up that story with a screenshot of a discussion with ChatGPT asking if it is suspicious when a friend asks to get love couples tattoos with another person's life partner without consultation.

Several hours later, Andi posted another story that reads, "Took it personally because I never would've done it to you."

Related: Andi Eigenmann fires back at netizen saying Lilo should study not surf

It was followed by an explanatory text she wrote herself.

"I have seen the red flags but chose to look beyond it. Since she was already a friend before I came into the picture," Andi said. "Was shy to call it out to my partner. Now I realize setting boundaries in a relationship doesn't make it toxic."

On his own Instagram stories, Philmar confirmed in his native language whatever people were reading was true.

"You all can call me a cheater and ugly now. But thank you to the people who truly know me," he said.

The issue comes less than a year after Philmar was allegedly caught on camera talking with another woman but the couple brushed it aside.

Andi and Philmar are based in Siargao and are parents to Lilo and Koa, as well as Ellie, Andi's daughter with actor Jake Ejercito.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and intended to wed in 2024, but plans were postponed following the death of Andi's mother, actress Jaclyn Jose.

 

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo address viral TikTok video together

ANDI EIGENMANN

PHILMAR ALIPAYO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Big heart&rsquo;: Vaness Wu remembers &lsquo;Meteor Garden&rsquo; co-star Barbie Hsu

‘Big heart’: Vaness Wu remembers ‘Meteor Garden’ co-star Barbie Hsu

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Vaness Wu fondly recalled his “Meteor Garden” co-star Barbie Hsu in an Instagram post on Friday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Hsu&rsquo;s husband DJ Koo mourns Taiwanese star&rsquo;s death, vows to protect family

Barbie Hsu’s husband DJ Koo mourns Taiwanese star’s death, vows to protect family

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
The Korean husband of the late Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu, Koo Jun-yup or DJ Koo, said he is going through an “indescribable...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I want me some of that': Harrison Ford relishes joining MCU in 'Captain America 4'

'I want me some of that': Harrison Ford relishes joining MCU in 'Captain America 4'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
From "Star Wars" to "Captain America," Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth installment of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera on fatherhood, regrets and lessons learned

Martin Nievera on fatherhood, regrets and lessons learned

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ahead of his much-anticipated reunion concert with ex-wife Pops Fernandez tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena, Martin Nievera...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kyle Echarri, JK Labajo meet 'Captain America 4' star Anthony Mackie

Kyle Echarri, JK Labajo meet 'Captain America 4' star Anthony Mackie

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino singer-actors Kyle Echarri and JK Labajo sat down for an interview with Anthony Mackie, the actor who has taken up...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar said he had never imagined he would perform at the Super Bowl when he was starting out. In 2022, he appeared...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Feb-Ibig': Khalil Ramos shares what keeps 8-year relationship with Gabbi Garcia &lsquo;spicy&rsquo;

'Feb-Ibig': Khalil Ramos shares what keeps 8-year relationship with Gabbi Garcia ‘spicy’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The singer-actor revealed it was because it took quite a lot of hard work and effort on their part to keep it as "spicy" as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends'-obsessed Lovi Poe meets Jennifer Aniston

'Friends'-obsessed Lovi Poe meets Jennifer Aniston

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
To prove how “obssessed” she is with the phenomenal American sitcom “Friends,” she accompanied her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: &lsquo;I got influenced by you&rsquo;

Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: ‘I got influenced by you’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sandara or Dara Park of the K-pop group 2NE1 said that she was influenced by the late Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maroon 5 and Pinoy fans &lsquo;experience same joy&rsquo; in sold-out show

Maroon 5 and Pinoy fans ‘experience same joy’ in sold-out show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Adam Levine and his bandmates were clearly enjoying themselves on stage as they performed both their classic and latest hits...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with