Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo spark breakup rumors, unfollow each other on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Engaged couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo are fueling rumors about a breakup following cryptic Instagram messages and unfollowing each other on the social media platform.

A quick search on each of their profiles show that, as of writing, the two do not follow each other anymore, though a few images of each other are still up.

Stoking the rumors further were both individuals sharing messages via Instagram stories, with one story by Andi comparing the Year of the Snake to the "year of the wolf in sheep's clothing!"

"They stab you and pretend they are the ones bleeding," said another story posted by Andi.

The former actress followed up that story with a screenshot of a discussion with ChatGPT asking if it is suspicious when a friend asks to get love couples tattoos with another person's life partner without consultation.

Several hours later, Andi posted another story that reads, "Took it personally because I never would've done it to you."

It was followed by an explanatory text she wrote herself.

"I have seen the red flags but chose to look beyond it. Since she was already a friend before I came into the picture," Andi said. "Was shy to call it out to my partner. Now I realize setting boundaries in a relationship doesn't make it toxic."

On his own Instagram stories, Philmar confirmed in his native language whatever people were reading was true.

"You all can call me a cheater and ugly now. But thank you to the people who truly know me," he said.

The issue comes less than a year after Philmar was allegedly caught on camera talking with another woman but the couple brushed it aside.

Andi and Philmar are based in Siargao and are parents to Lilo and Koa, as well as Ellie, Andi's daughter with actor Jake Ejercito.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and intended to wed in 2024, but plans were postponed following the death of Andi's mother, actress Jaclyn Jose.

