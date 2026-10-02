Bayanihan powers mangrove stewardship activities in Bataan

AboitizPower supports Samal Mangrove Adoption and Protection Program. Volunteers work together to plant 2,300 mangrove saplings in a five-hectare area in Barangay East Calaguiman, Samal, Bataan adopted by AboitizPower through GNPower Dinginin.

MANILA, Philippines — While the benefits of mangroves are well documented, human activity and climate change have reduced their forest cover and weakened their ability to protect against storm surges and severe flooding.

For example, when typhoons like Egay in 2023 disrupted the lives and livelihoods of communities in Bataan, including coastal fishing villages, they highlighted those most exposed to resource degradation and extreme weather events.

The need to enhance coastal resilience and biodiversity was also affirmed by the 2024 State of the Coasts of Bataan, which found that the province’s mangrove area decreased from 3.95sqm to 1.56sqm between 2012 and 2016.

To overturn the decline, several local groups and communities—acting in the spirit of bayanihan—have partnered with public and private actors to transform vulnerable coastlines into natural mangrove barriers.

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), through GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), launched “Baka1Bataan” to channel efforts towards the reforestation of 37 hectares of mangrove forests in Orani and Samal, Bataan and support the Provincial Mangrove Restoration and Management Plan.

Baka1Bataan aims to optimize mangrove survival by matching species to substrate and tidal elevation; invest in the community by building and scaling diversified, non-destructive alternative livelihood models for local fishing communities; and strengthen local governance by developing local capacity in disaster response and environmental monitoring.

Ecological restoration

Through its science-based approach, Baka1Bataan has planted 19,900 seedlings to date. In 2025 alone, 13,500 seedlings were planted across the adopted sites, a 255.26% increase from 2024’s 3,800 and improving to a high 75% survival rate—higher than the 10-20% rate in unmanaged areas—due to site profiling and structural maintenance.

Mangrove species like the Pagatpat (Mangrove Apple, Sonneratia caseolaris) and Bungalon (Api-api, Avicennia marina) were selected for their adaptability and strong ecological benefits, making them well-suited to the water and land conditions of the province.

To support the mangroves, waterways were also cleared of 1,300 kilos of waste from 2024 to 2025, while 10 river trash traps were installed to stop waste inflows from destroying newly planted seedlings. As a result, monitoring teams have documented 19 species of mangrove flora and associated fauna returning to the zones, benefiting the safety of close to 10,000 community members.

Baka1Bataan began in 2023 with 5 hectares in Barangay Kabalutan, Orani. By 2024, GMEC’s stewardship expanded to 10 hectares, while another five hectares were adopted in Samal by GNPD.

The following year, GMEC and GNPD added a 10-hectare conservation site at Tubo-tubo Island in Orani. It adopted another 12 hectares in Kabalutan, bringing the total of adopted areas by GMEC-GNPD to 37 hectares by 2026.

Sustainable management

Baka1Bataan impacts 415 direct beneficiaries within the Tubo-tubo Fisherfolks Association and the Samahan ng Mangingisda ng San Rafael – Anak Dagat (SAMASAD), with livelihood initiatives generating revenues, mostly from the mangrove nursery.

Other sources of revenue include community-managed eco-tourism via boat rentals and tour donations, as well as livelihoods like aquaponics and catfish cultivation. Total income is split among the beneficiaries for their savings and personal income.

Among the direct beneficiaries are 29 Tubo-tubo Fisherfolks Association members tasked to lead efforts in Orani and 20 SAMASAD members responsible for managing the forests in Samal. Local protection was put into consistent practice with the training and deputization of 19 community partners, including six Wildlife Enforcement Officers and 13 Bantay Dagat enforcers.

Reflecting high community participation, they were also supported by a total of 148 local volunteers in monitoring, planting, and coastal cleanup activities in 2024 to 2025. GMEC and GNPD team members also participated.

Local government, community leaders, and fisherfolk associations were engaged during the early planning and site identification for Baka1Bataan, and project plans were based on technical spatial mapping, substrate monitoring, and strict tidal elevation assessments.

Under a structured timeline, corporate budgets were allocated and managed to fund seedlings, community nurseries, the construction of river trash traps, and technical training.

Overall, Baka1Bataan supports the DENR’s Administrative Order 15-90, which outlines regulations for the utilization, development, and management of mangrove resources in the Philippines, and aligns with the government agency’s Project TRANSFORM, a science-based program to strengthen resilience against climate change.

Together with AboitizPower, the stewardship of these adopted areas supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

By scaling the Filipino value of bayanihan into a formalized multi-stakeholder network that links corporations, the national government, local government units, and people's organizations, Baka1Bataan protects local ecosystems and looks after the welfare of coastal communities today and in the future.

Editor’s Note: This press release for AboitizPower is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.