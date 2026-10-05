â€˜Not P25Mâ€™: Rene Baterboniaâ€™s jersey donated to Boss Toyo museum

‘Not P25M’: Rene Baterbonia’s jersey donated to Boss Toyo museum

Rene Baterbonia's parents, Rene and Rovelyn, give their late son's jersey to known collector Jayson Luzadas or Boss Toyo and his wife Mary Jhoy. Boss Toyo is the popular collector behind the YouTube show "Pinoy Pawn Stars."

MANILA, Philippines — The unwashed Ateneo de Davao basketball jersey of the late Rene Baterbonia has been entrusted to collector Jayson Luzadas, better known as Boss Toyo, for safekeeping and display at his Quezon City museum.

Rene's parents, Rene and Rovelyn Baterbonia, visited Boss Toyo and his partner Mary Jhoy at their shop, as seen in an episode of Boss Toyo's "Pinoy Pawn Stars" on YouTube.

During their conversation, Boss Toyo and Mary Jhoy asked Rene's parents about rumors that the family planned to sell the basketball player's jersey.

Rovelyn denied the claim and said she had no plans to sell it. Boss Toyo also dismissed rumors that he would buy the jersey for P25 million.

"Never ako sumakay sa clout kasi alam ko sa time na 'yun... lalo na 'yung maiinit na topic, lalo na sa sensitibong topic na gano'n," Boss Toyo told Rene's parents.

The jersey, bearing Rene's No. 2 from his Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School days, was turned over to Boss Toyo.

Baterbonia was later recruited by Ateneo de Manila University and was set to play for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 89 before he died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, in June.

Boss Toyo stressed that the jersey was not being sold to him, describing the turnover instead as a pledge or donation to his museum.

"Magbabayad ako ng P25 million? Wow, sobrang yaman ko naman," he said, as Mary Jhoy could be heard saying, "Hindi totoo."

Boss Toyo said the jersey will be displayed at the Pinoy Pawn Stars museum in Quezon City once renovations are completed and will not be put up for sale.

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