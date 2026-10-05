^

Entertainment

‘Not P25M’: Rene Baterbonia’s jersey donated to Boss Toyo museum

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 5:25pm
â€˜Not P25Mâ€™: Rene Baterboniaâ€™s jersey donated to Boss Toyo museum
Rene Baterbonia's parents, Rene and Rovelyn, give their late son's jersey to known collector Jayson Luzadas or Boss Toyo and his wife Mary Jhoy. Boss Toyo is the popular collector behind the YouTube show "Pinoy Pawn Stars."
Mary Jhoy via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The unwashed Ateneo de Davao basketball jersey of the late Rene Baterbonia has been entrusted to collector Jayson Luzadas, better known as Boss Toyo, for safekeeping and display at his Quezon City museum.

Rene's parents, Rene and Rovelyn Baterbonia, visited Boss Toyo and his partner Mary Jhoy at their shop, as seen in an episode of Boss Toyo's "Pinoy Pawn Stars" on YouTube.

During their conversation, Boss Toyo and Mary Jhoy asked Rene's parents about rumors that the family planned to sell the basketball player's jersey.

Rovelyn denied the claim and said she had no plans to sell it. Boss Toyo also dismissed rumors that he would buy the jersey for P25 million.

"Never ako sumakay sa clout kasi alam ko sa time na 'yun... lalo na 'yung maiinit na topic, lalo na sa sensitibong topic na gano'n," Boss Toyo told Rene's parents.

The jersey, bearing Rene's No. 2 from his Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School days, was turned over to Boss Toyo.

Baterbonia was later recruited by Ateneo de Manila University and was set to play for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 89 before he died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, in June.

Boss Toyo stressed that the jersey was not being sold to him, describing the turnover instead as a pledge or donation to his museum.

"Magbabayad ako ng P25 million? Wow, sobrang yaman ko naman," he said, as Mary Jhoy could be heard saying, "Hindi totoo."

Boss Toyo said the jersey will be displayed at the Pinoy Pawn Stars museum in Quezon City once renovations are completed and will not be put up for sale.

RELATED: A tale of two athlete moms: Angelica Yulo meets Rovelyn Baterbonia

BOSS TOYO

RENE BATERBONIA

ROVELYN BATERBONIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Nananahimik kami&rsquo;: Dennis Trillo reacts to Gelli de Belen&rsquo;s remark on Patrick-Jennylyn issue

‘Nananahimik kami’: Dennis Trillo reacts to Gelli de Belen’s remark on Patrick-Jennylyn issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Dennis has been consistently asking the public for a stop to bashing, but he does not shy away from coming to the defense...
Entertainment
fbtw

Mark Lapid sheds light on where travel tax goes

By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Last Tuesday, Sept. 30, actor-turned-public servant Mark Lapid, chief operating officer of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), hosted an intimate lunch for some of his media friends....
Entertainment
fbtw
Planned Rene Baterbonia biopic: Mom Rovelyn wants Dimples Romana to play her

Planned Rene Baterbonia biopic: Mom Rovelyn wants Dimples Romana to play her

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
More details have been revealed about the planned biopic of Rene Baterbonia.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Binene, Wilbert Ross on &lsquo;Pee Mak&rsquo; pressure, love team expectations

Bea Binene, Wilbert Ross on ‘Pee Mak’ pressure, love team expectations

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Onscreen partners Bea Binene and Wilbert Ross feel the pressure to make their big-screen team-up a hit at the local box office,...
Entertainment
fbtw
The gusto that gets Gary V going

The gusto that gets Gary V going

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
“How is he still doing this?” That is the question that has been going on for almost more than a decade now regarding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets sell out in 45 minutes

Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets sell out in 45 minutes

10 hours ago
The iconic festival held at Worthy Farm in southwest England has become a fixture of the international musical calender, after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awards season player? Tom Cruise barely recognizable as toxic tycoon 'Digger'

Awards season player? Tom Cruise barely recognizable as toxic tycoon 'Digger'

By Adam Plowright | 1 day ago
Taking a break from his usual action movie roles, Cruise is barely recognizable as a mining and oil magnate facing an environmental...
Entertainment
fbtw
All rise: Blue heads back to PH for 25th anniversary tour

All rise: Blue heads back to PH for 25th anniversary tour

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Who's guilty loving Blue since 2001? 
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift concert attack plan convict fails to get Disney damages

Taylor Swift concert attack plan convict fails to get Disney damages

1 day ago
Disney has been screening the series on Swift's record-breaking "Eras" tour since last year, which included...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with