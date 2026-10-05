'Inayos niya ito nang tahimik': Candy Pangilinan weighs in on Patrick-Jennylyn issue

MANILA, Philippines — Candy Pangilinan believes that the issue involving Patrick Garcia and Jennylyn Mercado could have been discussed privately, especially since children have been dragged into it.

Candy shared her thoughts on the issue during her guest appearance on GTV's showbiz talk show “Kalurks” on Sunday, October 4.

She and Bea Binene appeared on the program to promote their upcoming movie “Pee Mak,” which opens in cinemas on October 14.

Hosts DJ Jhai Ho and Ashley Rivera also asked the actresses about their thoughts on the ongoing issue involving Patrick and Jennylyn.

Candy said the situation resonated with her because she is also raising a child with special needs. Her son, Quentin, is neurodivergent, while Patrick and Jennylyn’s son, Jazz, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Patrick sat down with Ogie Diaz for the latter's YouTube vlog where he shared his side of the story regarding his breakup with Jennylyn 18 years ago. The actor said he wanted to air his side after his 13-year-old daughter Michelle was bashed for his past, particularly his highly publicized breakup with the actress.

“Siguro kung ako 'yon, opinyon ko lang naman po ito, huwag naman po kayong magagalit bilang may anak din naman po ako na special, na neurodivergent,” Candy said.

The actress said she would have preferred for Patrick to personally speak with Jennylyn and their son before making his concerns public.

“Para siguro maayos ang lahat, bago siguro nagsalita si Patrick sa maraming tao, pinuntahan muna niya si Jennylyn and inayos niya ito nang tahimik,” she said.

Candy suggested that a private conversation could have given the family an opportunity to address their issues, including Patrick getting to know his son.

“Privately, nag-usap sila. Kinilala niya si Jazz, just the two of you. Just privately. At nagkaroon sila ng taimtim na pag-uusap at nakilala niya, silang dalawa, pati si Jennylyn,” she said.

She also hoped the situation could eventually lead to forgiveness and reconciliation among those involved.

“Nagkaroon ng kapatawaran, ng unity, ng reconciliation, pati si Dennis, 'di ba? Nabigyan niya ng pagkakataon at makilala pati ng mga kapatid ni Jazz,” Candy said.

The actress refers to Jazz's other siblings, Calix, who is Dennis' son with beauty queen Carlene Aguilar, and Dylan, Dennis and Jennylyn's daughter.

She emphasized that Jazz remains a child who deserves the opportunity to build a relationship with his father.

“Si Jazz is a child, neurodivergent, and will always be a child,” she said.

“He will have all the chance to be a friend to his child, give himself a chance to be a friend to this child of his.”

Candy also clarified that she has only spoken with Jennylyn once and has met Jazz on a few occasions.

“We spoke once before. Very briefly before sa dressing room. And I met Jazz before, parang twice sa pool kasi pareho sila ng coach ni Quentin,” she said.

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