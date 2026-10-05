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Dennis Trillo open to reconciliation with Patrick Garcia amid controversy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 12:27pm
Dennis Trillo open to reconciliation with Patrick Garcia amid controversy
Power couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado (left) chooses to move on from Patrick Garcia's (right) explosive interview regarding his highly publicized breakup with Jennylyn in 2008.
Jennylyn Mercado via Facebook, screenshot via Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Trillo is open to making peace with Patrick Garcia amid the controversy surrounding the actor, his wife Jennylyn Mercado and their family.

Dennis said he believes people deserve second chances and that their issues could be resolved through a proper conversation.

“Lahat ng tao pwede bigyan ng second chance. Kahit noon pa, kahit gaano pa ka-grabe iyong mga nagawa niya. Tao lang tayo,” Dennis told reporters after receiving two Best Actor awards at the Golden Screen Dekada Awards 2026 on Sunday night.

“Lahat tayo tingin ko may karapatang… pwede natin bigyan ng chance bawat isa para mag-bago. Sa totoo lang, walang problema. Ngayon mas mahirap lang dahil may ganyan. Lahat ’to madadaan sa mabuting usapan,” he added.

Dennis and Jennylyn were among those who were surprised by Patrick’s recent interview with Ogie Diaz, where he discussed his past relationship with Jennylyn and denied abandoning or neglecting her when she was pregnant with their son, Alex Jazz.

“Kung dumiretso siya sana amin, hindi na sana dinaan sa ibang tao. Nagulat. Dahil more than 20, 18 years bago nagsalita, kwento. Nakakagulat lang dahil tahimik na lahat. Siyempre naungkat pa mga dati,” Dennis said.

Protecting Jennylyn at all costs

Amid the ongoing discussion surrounding the issue, Dennis appealed to the public to stop involving their children.

“Hiling namin sana matapos na ang pang-bash. Ayaw natin noon. Oo, magulang involved dito pero 'wag na natin involve mga bata,” he said.

“At the end of the day, sila buhay natin, pino-protektahan natin, sila mga mahal natin. Ayaw natin masangkot pa sila sa gantong kaguluhan,” he added.

Dennis also explained why he decided to speak publicly about the controversy.

He said he and Jennylyn never discussed whether he should be the one to address the issue, but he felt it was his responsibility as a husband and father to protect his family.

“Ako na lang talaga kasi siyempre pamilya ko iyon. Walang ibang magtatangol. Iyon ang pangunahing responsibilidad ko bilang ama, tumatayong tatay. Gagawin mo lahat para protektahan sila at all costs,” he said.

Dennis acknowledged that dealing with the controversy requires strength, particularly when his family is involved.

“Well, kailangan mo maging matibay. Isipin mo lagi pamilya. Sila importante. Harapin dapat ng matapang, pamilya kasi usapan. Hindi maiwasan ganito,” he said.

The actor also expressed gratitude to those who have defended and supported him and his family amid the controversy.

RELATEDDennis Trillo takes a dig at Patrick Garcia, reiterates end to bashing

DENNIS TRILLO

JENNYLYN MERCADO

PATRICK GARCIA
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