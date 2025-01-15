Hilary Duff welcomes Mandy Moore, family amid Los Angeles fires

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Mandy Moore and her family are staying in the house of fellow Disney alumni Hilary Duff after the former's house burned down during the wildfires raging in Los Angeles.

Mandy's brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, who forms the band Dawes with the actress' husband Taylor, revealed in an Instagram post that Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma are currently staying with Mandy's family.

"[Matthew and Hilary]" thought it wise to set up a GoFundMe for us to help with everything moving forward. They've taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another," said Griffin, calling them "the most beautiful, selfless people."

Hilary and Matthew's GoFundMe campaign for Griffin, who also lost his home and is expecting a baby with his wife, has already surpassed $200,000 (P11.7 milllion).

Mandy and Hilary's careers jumpstarted on Disney, the former appearing in "Princess Diaries" with Anne Hathaway, while Hilary headlined "Lizzie McGuire."

Other celebrities who have lost their homes to the Los Angeles wildfires include Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Inigo Pascual and Ylona Garcia have had to evacuate their Los Angeles residences, while actress-turned-caregiver Klaudia Koronel evacuated her patient in Palisades.

