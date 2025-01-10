Inigo Pascual, family evacuate Los Angeles home amid wildfires

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer-actor Inigo Pascual is among the celebrities who evacuated their homes in Los Angeles as wildfires ravaged parts of the world's showbiz capital.

In an Instagram Story, Pascual gave an update that he and his family evacuated their house and are all safe, including their pets.

He also thanked those who have been checking on them, though he hasn't been able to reply to all messages given the situation.

"Praying and claiming for this to end soon. Sending prayers to everyone in L.A., especially to those who lost their homes," Pascual ended, advising residents to stay alert.

A number of celebrities have lost their homes or have been impacted by the blazes, including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The fires also caused the cancelation of several Hollywood events including a glitzy awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere as firefighters battle flames in hurricane-force winds.

The annual Critics Choice Awards gala, which honors the year's best in film and television and is attended by dozens of A-list stars, was delayed from this Sunday to January 26.

Anderson's premiere for "The Last Showgirl" was scrapped due to the unfolding disaster, while Paramount cancelled a glitzy red-carpet screening of the Robbie Williams musical film "Better Man."

Next week's unveiling of the Oscar nominations was pushed back until January 19 to give Academy members affected by fires more time to cast their ballots this week. — With reports from AFP/Andrew Marszal

