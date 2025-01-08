'Sa sun naman!': David Licauco on 'Pulang Araw' being archived on the moon

MANILA, Philippines — Actor David Licauco was both chummy and grateful that his show "Pulang Araw" was chosen as the first Filipino series to be archived on the moon as part of the Lunar Codex project.

The Lunar Codex is a curated archive of cultural works from across the globe, launched from Earth via NASA Artemis / CLPS program partners. It is a project of Incandence Corp. that will be launched later this year.

GMA Network said "Pulang Araw”"was invited to be part of the collection as it "showcases a significant part of Philippine history and reflects the indomitable spirit of Filipinos in facing adversity."

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during a yearend party for Oppo, a phone brand he endorses, David shared his initial surprise upon first hearing the news.

"Wow, I'll be on the moon?" David said. "It just means 'yung 'Pulang Araw' is a teleserye na worth watching and a part of history about Philippine history."

He also expressed happiness and pride for the series' team including his co-stars, the production, and writers led by Suzette Doctolero.

David joked the next achievement after reaching the moon was for the show to land on the sun, though on a serious note, the actor hopes more Filipinos will end up watching, reiterating it being about Philippine history.

"It's not your typical teleserye, you'll learn something on top of persistence, fighting for what is right, and for the youth to be aware na ito ang pinagdaanan ng mga Filipinos before for us to be in this position now," David ended. — Video by Kristofer Purnell, with reports from Kathleen Llemit

