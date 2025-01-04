^

David Licauco starts year with ‘chill lang’ post 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 2:45pm
Onscreen partners Barbie Forteza and David Licauco
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the noise that currently hounds his onscreen partner Barbie Forteza after she confirmed that she has broken up with her long-time boyfriend Jak Roberto, David Licauco is starting his year with a “chill” post. 

The “Pulang Araw” star pleased his fans after he posted a photo of him posing for the cameras in casual clothing. 

“Chill lang,” he wrote in his caption. 

David has been dragged in the ongoing social media discussion following the announcement breakup by Barbie. 

On January 2, Barbie announced that her seven-year relationship with Jak has ended. Jak, meanwhile, has remained silent on this issue. 

Several reports have cited posts and interviews alleging that David is now single. 

GMA News reported David had said he was single. The news site cited a December 15 livestream of David’s new business where the actor had allegedly said a “tongue-in-cheek” comment about “maghahanap ng bagong girlfriend.” 

A Pep.ph report cited an Instagram Story post by Joy Marcelo, the first vice president of Sparkle, GMA’s talent arm. 

In the said December post, Marcelo posted her photo with David and another talent, Nikki Co. 

“Mga single ngayong pasko!!!” the text read accompanying Marcelo’s post, which tagged David and Nikki. 

David confirmed that he was seeing a girl last June when he guested in Boy Abunda's "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda." 

