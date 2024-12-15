Barbie Forteza reacts to ‘Pulang Araw’ being archived on the moon

The four main leads of 'Pulang Araw' (from left) David Licauco, Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez at the show's press conference held on July 9, 2024 in The Peninsula Hotel in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza could not believe that her latest period drama, “Pulang Araw,” has been selected as the first Filipino series to be archived on the moon as part of the Lunar Codex project.

The actress was recently launched as the first brand ambassador of new collagen brand 9 Young-Basic held in Makati City.

Barbie was asked about her year and how it was for her to be part of one of TV’s most notable projects for 2024. The period drama is set during World War II in the Philippines, where its four central characters’s lives and loves are intertwined amid a backdrop of war and loss.

“Actually, hindi ko na alam kung ano ang mararamdaman ko. Napakaraming recognitions ang natanggap ng ‘Pulang Araw.’

“Isa na diyan, hindi ko akalain kasama na kami sa Lunar Codex to be archived on the moon. Grabe, may ganon pala? Sabi namin, ‘Ang bongga naman natin. Kasama tayo doon.’ We’re just grateful, so honored, and it just goes to show how big of an impact talaga ang nagawa ng ‘Pulang Araw.’ And so, I’m just really honored and grateful to be part of such an important project,” Barbie told select press, including Philstar.com, after the launch of the product.

Barbie plays Adelina, an aspiring Bodabil (vaudeville) star who later learns to fight against the invading Imperial Japanese army that ravaged the Philippines during World War II.

According to its website, the Lunar Codex is a curated archive of cultural works from across the globe, launched from Earth via NASA Artemis / CLPS program partners. It is a project of Incandence Corp. The project will be launched next year.

GMA said “Pulang Araw” was invited to be part of the collection because it “showcases a significant part of Philippine history and reflects the indomitable spirit of Filipinos in facing adversity.”

